Suffolk glistens after a week of frosty starts - see pictures here

A visit to frosty Flatford. Picture: Parrish Colman © Parrish Colman Photography 2016

Thick fog and frost starts have dominated in recent days and so this week we challenged our iwitness community to share their best wintery scenes.

Walking round the lakes in the frosty weather. Picture Barry Pullen Walking round the lakes in the frosty weather. Picture Barry Pullen

We are pleased to announce that this week’s challenge winner is Parrish Colman, for the fantastic photos of Flatford with a tint of white everywhere.

Fog rolling in from the North Sea towards Holland Haven Marshes. Picture: Shantelle Robinson Fog rolling in from the North Sea towards Holland Haven Marshes. Picture: Shantelle Robinson

We want to thank everyone who entered this week’s challenge, here are just a few of our favourite entries that were submitted.

Orwell bridge getting lost in the fog. Picture: Michael Kemp Orwell bridge getting lost in the fog. Picture: Michael Kemp

Frosty walks in the field. Picture: Matilde Levett-Scrivener Frosty walks in the field. Picture: Matilde Levett-Scrivener

Flatford during a frosty sunrise. Picture: Parrish Colman Flatford during a frosty sunrise. Picture: Parrish Colman

Ellie and Tanzi in frosty fur coats. Picture: Pamela Bidwell Ellie and Tanzi in frosty fur coats. Picture: Pamela Bidwell

Frosty morning in Oulton Broad. Picture: Ian Richardson Frosty morning in Oulton Broad. Picture: Ian Richardson

Morning sun peering through the trees on a frosty morning. Picture: Lauren Steel Morning sun peering through the trees on a frosty morning. Picture: Lauren Steel

Cold start to the day. Picture: Janet Abbott Cold start to the day. Picture: Janet Abbott

Horses out in the frost. Picture: Janet Abbott Horses out in the frost. Picture: Janet Abbott

frosty morning on the way to work. Picture: Parrish Colman frosty morning on the way to work. Picture: Parrish Colman

Taking advantage of the frosty morning. By Parrish Coleman Photography. Taking advantage of the frosty morning. By Parrish Coleman Photography.

Robin on a frosty branch this morning. Picture: Julie Kemp Robin on a frosty branch this morning. Picture: Julie Kemp

Very foggy morning at St Mary's Church, Coddenham. By Marc Holliday. Very foggy morning at St Mary's Church, Coddenham. By Marc Holliday.

The icy window. By John Heald. The icy window. By John Heald.

Fog in flatford. Picture: Mick Webb Fog in flatford. Picture: Mick Webb

The Millenium Green in Halesworth. By Jim Ellis. The Millenium Green in Halesworth. By Jim Ellis.

Brisk winter walk across the Millenium Green in Halesworth. By Jim Ellis. Brisk winter walk across the Millenium Green in Halesworth. By Jim Ellis.

Each week we invite our iwitness community to take on a different challenge and we love seeing the various interpretations of the theme.

Our next challenge is entitled a moment in time and we want to see your images taken at 3pm.

We look forward to seeing the scenes that confront you on a daily basis at that time.

Submit your photos using iwitness to be in with a chance of being next week’s winner.