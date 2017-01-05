Suffolk glistens after a week of frosty starts - see pictures here
17:48 05 January 2017
Sam Dawes
A visit to frosty Flatford. Picture: Parrish Colman
© Parrish Colman Photography 2016
Thick fog and frost starts have dominated in recent days and so this week we challenged our iwitness community to share their best wintery scenes.
Walking round the lakes in the frosty weather. Picture Barry Pullen
We are pleased to announce that this week’s challenge winner is Parrish Colman, for the fantastic photos of Flatford with a tint of white everywhere.
Fog rolling in from the North Sea towards Holland Haven Marshes. Picture: Shantelle Robinson
We want to thank everyone who entered this week’s challenge, here are just a few of our favourite entries that were submitted.
Orwell bridge getting lost in the fog. Picture: Michael Kemp
Frosty walks in the field. Picture: Matilde Levett-Scrivener Flatford during a frosty sunrise. Picture: Parrish Colman Ellie and Tanzi in frosty fur coats. Picture: Pamela Bidwell
Frosty morning in Oulton Broad. Picture: Ian Richardson
Morning sun peering through the trees on a frosty morning. Picture: Lauren Steel
Cold start to the day. Picture: Janet Abbott
Horses out in the frost. Picture: Janet Abbott
frosty morning on the way to work. Picture: Parrish Colman
Taking advantage of the frosty morning. By Parrish Coleman Photography.
Robin on a frosty branch this morning. Picture: Julie Kemp
Very foggy morning at St Mary's Church, Coddenham. By Marc Holliday.
The icy window. By John Heald.
Fog in flatford. Picture: Mick Webb
The Millenium Green in Halesworth. By Jim Ellis.
Brisk winter walk across the Millenium Green in Halesworth. By Jim Ellis.
Each week we invite our iwitness community to take on a different challenge and we love seeing the various interpretations of the theme.
Our next challenge is entitled a moment in time and we want to see your images taken at 3pm.
We look forward to seeing the scenes that confront you on a daily basis at that time.
Submit your photos using iwitness to be in with a chance of being next week’s winner.