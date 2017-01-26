Suffolk launches 10-year campaign to support mental health care

Abdul Razaq and Tony Goldson. Archant

Suffolk is today starting a 10-year programme to improve mental health services in the county with the publication of the annual public health report.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

“Suffolk Minds Matter” has been drawn up by director of public health Abdul Razaq and forms an action plan to help those living with mental health issues in the county.

About 1% of Suffolk’s population are thought to have serious mental health problems – but the total number affected is much higher.

In England in 2014 it was estimated that one in six adults met the criteria for a common mental disorder. In Suffolk things have improved since then – and the position is slightly better than the national average.

But to tackle problems, the report has drawn up seven action points:

1. To work to promote mental health and to reduce stigma and discrimination;

2. Promote emotional wellbeing in communities throughout Suffolk;

3. Ensure those with physical health needs have good mental health;

4. Promote the mental health of women and ensure children have the best start in life;

5. Ensure the effective recognition and treatment of depression in older people;

6. Promote active healthy ageing programmes to delay the onset of dementia;

7. Reduce suicide in Suffolk by 10% over the next five years.

Mr Razaq said: “Our experience suggests that mental ill health can have dramatic, long term harmful consequences on individuals, families and society as a whole.

“Suffolk’s Health and Wellbeing Board and partnership organisations have mental health as one of their key priority areas. Mental health often receives less attention than physical health which is why this report aims to address this imbalance and seek parity of esteem.”

Tony Goldson, Chairman of Suffolk Health and Wellbeing Board, said the county council had been working with the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust to improve mental heath services in the county.

Despite high-profile issues recently, the county council and NHS were working well together.

“I am confident the report will provide us with strong foundations for even better mental health services for Suffolk people.”