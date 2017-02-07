Suffolk New College student chef lands job at The Ritz in London after work experience

Suffolk New College student William Kerry, who has been offered a job at The Ritz. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE Archant

Ipswich may have found its very own MasterChef contender.

William Kerry was so impressive during a work placement at The Ritz in London’s Piccadilly that he was offered a full-time role once his studies finish.

The 22-year-old is due to finish his Level 3 Patisserie course at Suffolk New College this summer.

He said: “I was really pleased when I was offered a week’s work experience, and it was even better to then be offered a job at the end of it.

“It was a great experience. There is a lot of pressure in the kitchen to ensure the food is presented perfectly and sent out on time. The standards are so high and if they’re not met, the food doesn’t go out.”

Guests including Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Tom Jones stayed at the hotel during his placement.

He added: “It’s such a prestigious place to work. To have it on my CV means I will be able to go on to work anywhere in the world.”