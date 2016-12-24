Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998 Archant

People in Suffolk have paid tributes to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died at the age of 68 after suffering from a severe infection.

The veteran musician was taken into hospital in Marbella, Spain, on Thursday evening due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury.

He died there at lunchtime on Saturday, his manager and family said in a statement.

The legendary band regularly performed in Ipswich, on around 10 occasions. Did you ever see them at Ipswich Gaumont/Regent, at Portman Road in 1991, at the Railway Pub in Foxhall Road as part of an intimate pub tour in 1999, or Christchurch Park in 2003? Please share your memories and tributes.

Suffolk resident Paul Watts saw Status Quo at Portman Road in 1991. “They were the heroes of the headbangers,” he said.

“At Portman Road, it was a pleasant surprise that they were one of the opening acts (for Rod Stewart). First on was Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers and Status Quo came on just before Rod Stewart, and they were brilliant.

“They got the crowd moving and were an absolute delight. Everyone was stomping along. The crowd was very reserved, sitting down in the stands, for Michael McDonald, and as soon as Status Quo came on, they all stood up.

Status Quo in Ipswich Town shirts at a concert at Portman Road football stadium in 1991. Picture: EADT. Status Quo in Ipswich Town shirts at a concert at Portman Road football stadium in 1991. Picture: EADT.

“Parfitt played the rhythm and blues shuffle, which is old hat by today’s standards, and was one of the founding members of the British Blues movement, taken from America.

“But Parfitt never missed a beat. Some people think they can do it, but they mess it up. He was the backbone of the rhythm section. If you are doing that, you need to keep it up, and he was the anchor for the group.”

Terry Hunt, EADT editor, said: ‘A Status Quo concert at the Ipswich Gaumont (now Regent) almost saw my school career end in disaster.

Status Quo at the Railway Pub in Ipswich, April 1999. Pic: Tony Ray. Status Quo at the Railway Pub in Ipswich, April 1999. Pic: Tony Ray.

“Quo played in Ipswich in May 1975, just before my schoolmates at Framlingham College and I were due to start our all-important A Level exams.

“We really wanted to see Quo, and in our teenage foolishness, decided to go to the concert. I was a day boy, and I agreed to give a lift to some boarders in my Ford Anglia. This was strictly not allowed.

“It was a great gig, but inevitably the boarders were caught as they tried to sneak back into school late at night.

“First thing the next morning, we were all in headmaster Laurie Rimmer’s study, being given the most fearful rollicking. He was even talking about expulsion, which thank goodness didn’t happen. A big lesson learned.”

On Facebook, Ipswich Star reader Paul Sutton said: “First saw Quo at the Regent (Gaumont back then) in 1984 for the ‘End Of The Road’ Tour with Alan Lancaster and it was awesome, my ears didn’t stop ringing for a week! Saw them again at Portman Road and at the Railway.

“Sad loss. Sympathies to his close friends and family.”

Nat Fountain added: “Saw him several times at the Regent. Such sad news.”

On the EADT Facebook page, Martin Bignell wrote: “I had the real pleasure of working with Status Quo a while back and what an awesome set of blokes they were too, and their families are amazing,

“It’s so sad to hear of Rick’s passing. Sending prayers to the rest of the Quo and to all Rick’s family at this tragic time.”

Status Quo's Rick Parfitt on stage, during their concert at Wembley Arena in London in December 2006. Pic: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire. Status Quo's Rick Parfitt on stage, during their concert at Wembley Arena in London in December 2006. Pic: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire.

The statement from his manager and family said: “We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today.

“He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.

“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.

“Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick’s adult children Rick Jnr and Harry.

“No further comment will be made at this time and Rick’s family, and the band, ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

The Surrey-born guitarist had been dogged by health concerns for years, most recently pulling out of the band’s tour following a heart attack over the summer.

Manager Simon Porter said at the time Parfitt had “died” for several minutes, which had affected him mentally.

He first suffered a quadruple heart bypass in 1997 after touring with the band for decades, during which time he had weathered drink and drug problems.

As a member of Status Quo, Parfitt found success globally with hits such as Rockin’ All Over The World and Whatever You Want. In 2015, the band passed a milestone enjoyed by only a handful of musicians - spending a total of 500 weeks in the UK album charts.

Following news of his death, their official website updated to show a full-screen picture of the rocker on stage with his guitar.

Doctors first informed Parfitt his lifestyle of rock and roll debauchery could cost him his life after his first bypass in 1997.

But, despite cutting down on his vices, he vowed not to become a “born-again Christian” and still enjoyed the “odd pint”.

He joins a long list of celebrated musicians to have died in 2016 - including David Bowie, Prince and Leonard Cohen.