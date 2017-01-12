Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk pub landlady stole cash she raised in cancer charity head shave, court told

09:39 12 January 2017

Pub landlady Cathy Anderson is having her headshaved in aid of Macmillan at the Plough Inn, Sutton.

Pub landlady Cathy Anderson is having her headshaved in aid of Macmillan at the Plough Inn, Sutton.

A former landlady who had a sponsored head shave for a cancer charity ended up using £500 she collected to prop up her ailing pub, a court heard.

Comment
The Plough, Sutton near Woodbridge.The Plough, Sutton near Woodbridge.

Catherine Anderson, of Bell Green, Cratfield, near Halesworth, was the landlady of The Plough in Sutton, near Woodbridge, at the time of the theft.

The 51-year-old - who was said to feel ashamed of her actions - pleaded guilty at South East Suffolk Magistrates Court to stealing money raised for MacMillan Cancer Support between October 21, 2014, and January 1, 2015.

David Bryant, prosecuting, said in October 2014 Anderson was raising funds for MacMillan Cancer Support at The Plough in memory of her late husband.

She and her partner were the managers at the pub.

As part of the fundraising Anderson took part in a head shave that was said to have been reported in the EADT.

The money pledged was £895. However, the cash collected came to £500.

Mr Bryant said: “Sadly MacMillan did not receive any of that money.”

The court heard Anderson put the £500 behind the bar and as the business began to fail she dipped into the money to support the pub.

Dave Allan, mitigating, said: “It is a rather sad case.”

Anderson lost her husband to cancer in 2002. Since then she has given donations to charity and encouraged others to do so.

In around 2014 Anderson together with some friends started to run The Plough, which had previously been closed.

Mr Allan said Anderson had every intention of passing on the money raised to MacMillan Cancer Support.

It was taking some while to collect the money which was pledged, and during that time the cash was put behind the bar.

Expenses arose at the pub and funds were taken from the pot which made it difficult to hand the money over.

There was an intention to replace it, but it did not happen, the court heard.

Mr Allan said the cash taken was not for personal use and there was nothing left to hand over to the charity.

He added: “That’s a matter of enormous regret and shame on her part.

“It was her husband’s death which inspired her donations to the charity. To find herself in this position is a matter of deep shame for her. She acknowledges totally her wrongdoing.”

District Judge Celia Dawson gave Anderson a two-year conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £500 compensation to the charity. She must also pay £85 costs and £20 to the victims’ fund.

Keywords: South East Suffolk Magistrates Court

Disabled parking row at Hadleigh Morrison’s led BMW driver to assault woman with walking stick

09:00 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A 25-year-old woman who parked in a space reserved for the disabled assaulted an invalid who questioned her right to do so, a court heard.

Opinion: It’s time to put hospitals and care homes together at last

23 minutes ago
The Herman de Stern building on Felixstowe sea front was a convalescent home.

This is the time of year when we hear about the crisis in the NHS with A&E units struggling to cope – and social care facing financial meltdown, writes Paul Geater.

Pair bailed following Hadleigh car and garage arsons

24 minutes ago
File picture of firefighters tackling a car blaze.

A man and a teenage boy arrested following two arsons in Hadleigh have been bailed to return to police in March.

Suffolk and Essex warned to prepare for snowy weather and flooding

56 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Snowcould cause hazardous driving conditons during today's rush hour

Suffolk and Essex could see a dusting of the white stuff today as a yellow weather warning for snow remains in place for both counties until Saturday.

Kesgrave High School and Leiston Football club join forces for exciting A-Level programme

09:57 Chris Brammer
Leiston FC and Kesgrave High School are joining forces in an educational link up. L-R Tony Kinsella,Rhys Swales, Peter Douglass,Sarah Wheatley,Glenn Driver.

Prospective AS and A-level students could soon be pulling on a Leiston shirt, after the Ryman Premier League Blues teamed up with Kesgrave High School this week.

Suffolk pub landlady stole cash she raised in cancer charity head shave, court told

09:39 Colin Adwent
Pub landlady Cathy Anderson is having her headshaved in aid of Macmillan at the Plough Inn, Sutton.

A former landlady who had a sponsored head shave for a cancer charity ended up using £500 she collected to prop up her ailing pub, a court heard.

New council homes on the way – and health shake-up could follow

09:00 Paul Geater
New council homes are to be built in Old Norwich Road.

Work on a new development of 60 council homes on the Old Norwich Road in Ipswich is set to start during the second half of the year.

Hollesley Bay’s watchdog chairman vows to continue campaign for reform after termination from justice minister

09:47 Andrew Hirst
Faith Spear, has been terminated as chairman of Hollesley Bay open prison's independent monitoring board. Pic by KJ Spear

A former Suffolk prison watchdog chairman who disclosed classified information to raise calls for reform has been fired – but says she will continue take “robust action” in the public interest.

Campaign for Ipswich’s homeless bus hostel reaches half-way point

07:57 Gemma Mitchell
Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah Jane and Tiffany.

A fundraising appeal to buy a bus and convert it into a night shelter for Ipswich’s rough sleepers has reached half its target.

Former Bridge School to become temporary 200-space car park and helipad for Ipswich Hospital

06:00 Jason Noble
The former Bridge School in heath Road, Ipswich, which is to be developed by Ipswich Hospital

Work to redevelop the former Bridge School next to Ipswich Hospital could begin as early as next month if plans are approved – with the site set to become a temporary car park with 200 spaces and an air ambulance helipad.

Most read

Suffolk and Essex warned to prepare for snowy weather and flooding

Snowcould cause hazardous driving conditons during today's rush hour

Former Bridge School to become temporary 200-space car park and helipad for Ipswich Hospital

The former Bridge School in heath Road, Ipswich, which is to be developed by Ipswich Hospital

Disabled parking row at Hadleigh Morrison’s led BMW driver to assault woman with walking stick

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Man in court for assaulting doorman at Ipswich nightspot The Rep

The Rep in Tower Street, Ipswich. Photo by Keith Mindham.

Suffolk pub landlady stole cash she raised in cancer charity head shave, court told

Pub landlady Cathy Anderson is having her headshaved in aid of Macmillan at the Plough Inn, Sutton.

When else has Suffolk seen significant snowfall this century?

A substantial covering of snow in Capel St Mary in 2010. Photo: Mick Webb

Most commented

Suffolk and Essex warned to prepare for snowy weather and flooding

Snowcould cause hazardous driving conditons during today's rush hour

Former Bridge School to become temporary 200-space car park and helipad for Ipswich Hospital

The former Bridge School in heath Road, Ipswich, which is to be developed by Ipswich Hospital

Region’s mental health trust loses medical students and funding

Hellesdon Hospital, headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: James Bass Copy: Sarah Brealey For: EDP News Eastern Daily Press © 2009 (01603) 772434

Don’t wait until you are seriously ill to see your doctor, Ipswich Hospital bosses urge

Ipswich Hospital

Former newspaper site to become Ipswich retirement flats

McCarthy & Stone has been given planning permission to build these new flats in Lower Brook Street in Ipswich.

New council homes on the way – and health shake-up could follow

New council homes are to be built in Old Norwich Road.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24