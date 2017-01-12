Suffolk pub landlady stole cash she raised in cancer charity head shave, court told

Pub landlady Cathy Anderson is having her headshaved in aid of Macmillan at the Plough Inn, Sutton.

A former landlady who had a sponsored head shave for a cancer charity ended up using £500 she collected to prop up her ailing pub, a court heard.

Catherine Anderson, of Bell Green, Cratfield, near Halesworth, was the landlady of The Plough in Sutton, near Woodbridge, at the time of the theft.

The 51-year-old - who was said to feel ashamed of her actions - pleaded guilty at South East Suffolk Magistrates Court to stealing money raised for MacMillan Cancer Support between October 21, 2014, and January 1, 2015.

David Bryant, prosecuting, said in October 2014 Anderson was raising funds for MacMillan Cancer Support at The Plough in memory of her late husband.

She and her partner were the managers at the pub.

As part of the fundraising Anderson took part in a head shave that was said to have been reported in the EADT.

The money pledged was £895. However, the cash collected came to £500.

Mr Bryant said: “Sadly MacMillan did not receive any of that money.”

The court heard Anderson put the £500 behind the bar and as the business began to fail she dipped into the money to support the pub.

Dave Allan, mitigating, said: “It is a rather sad case.”

Anderson lost her husband to cancer in 2002. Since then she has given donations to charity and encouraged others to do so.

In around 2014 Anderson together with some friends started to run The Plough, which had previously been closed.

Mr Allan said Anderson had every intention of passing on the money raised to MacMillan Cancer Support.

It was taking some while to collect the money which was pledged, and during that time the cash was put behind the bar.

Expenses arose at the pub and funds were taken from the pot which made it difficult to hand the money over.

There was an intention to replace it, but it did not happen, the court heard.

Mr Allan said the cash taken was not for personal use and there was nothing left to hand over to the charity.

He added: “That’s a matter of enormous regret and shame on her part.

“It was her husband’s death which inspired her donations to the charity. To find herself in this position is a matter of deep shame for her. She acknowledges totally her wrongdoing.”

District Judge Celia Dawson gave Anderson a two-year conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £500 compensation to the charity. She must also pay £85 costs and £20 to the victims’ fund.