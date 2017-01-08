Partly Cloudy

Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran could break records if new tracks stay top of the charts

16:01 08 January 2017

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Archant

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran looks set to claim number one – and two – in the official UK charts this week.

1 Comments

The 25-year-old, from Suffolk, has rocketed to the top of the official charts list within two days, with Shape Of You in the lead at more than 83,000 sales.

It could spell a record-breaking achievement for Ed if both stay in the top two by Friday afternoon.

Such a phenomenon would be the first time in chart history that an artist has claimed the top two positions with brand new tracks.

The final results for the official top 10 will be revealed on Friday.

The news comes as more than 12 million excited viewers logged onto YouTube this weekend to hear Ed Sheeran’s new Suffolk-themed track Castle on the Hill.

The new track is dedicated to the former Thomas Mills High School pupil’s home town of Framlingham.

Both songs are from Ed’s upcoming album Divide.

The Thinking of You singer co-hosted the Radio 1 breakfast show on Friday with Scott Mills and Chris Stark.

On it he revealed Castle On The Hill, penned in summer 2015, is a tribute to where he was brought up.

He said: “This is a love song for Suffolk, because I don’t think anyone has ever done that.”

The music video was filmed in the county, and features students from his former school.

He said: “I shot the music video in Suffolk and they cast a group of friends from my high school and all the extras are kids from my high school and the main guy who looks exactly like me is in my sixth form, it’s really weird.

“It’s all putting Suffolk on the map.”

1 comment

  • it is the young kids who spoil the charts ,sorry ed but one of your new songs to me sounded like a jammed record player.my only complaint.

    TERENCE MANNING

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

