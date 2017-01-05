Suffolk’s Hands off your mobile campaign hits the road as traffic signs display our message

The Hands Off message is being displayed on signs on the way into Ipswich town centre Archant

Our road safety campaign message could not have been made much clearer to drivers, as highways chiefs signalled their support in no uncertain terms.

Electronic traffic signs lit up in Ipswich with a ‘Hands Off!’ warning to any motorists tempted to use their mobile phones behind the wheel.

By joining the official campaign Facebook page, more than 1,500 people have made a their own visible commitment to never use a hand-held phone or similar device while driving or riding a motorcycle.

Culprits can soon expect to face much tougher punishment for breaking the law – with the government announcing in September that penalties will double to six points and a £200 fine this spring.

This paper has teamed up with BBC Radio Suffolk to urge road users to pledge never to make calls, send texts or even pick up their phones while in motion – regardless of the consequences or risk of being caught.

The Hands Off campaign was launched following number of serious and fatal road crashes which happened as a result of a driver being distracted by their mobile phone.

Since the campaign’s Facebook page went live on Monday, hundreds of users have taken to the social media site to show their support.

Yesterday, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, James Finch said lighting the town’s five electronic traffic signs with the campaign message could provide another effective deterrent.

He added: “By letting motorists know about the campaign on our ‘variable message signs’ – those electronic signs by the road that warn road users of any road works or congestion – we are able to utilise our investment to help improve road safety,”

Mr Finch said the council was hoping to link its message with matrix boards controlled by Highways England on the A12 and A14 trunk roads, to ensure as many motorists as possible know about the campaign.

A council spokesman confirmed that the messages would be displayed periodically on signs in London Road, Woodbridge Road, Bramford Road, Felixstowe Road and Bury Road.

Facebook users endorsed the idea, with some going further by denouncing any distraction as a possible hazard, including eating and smoking, and others arguing that penalties for using mobile devices should be even harsher than the Department for Transport put forward in autumn.

You can make the Hands Off pledge by visiting the dedicated Facebook page at facebook.com/handsoffyourphone.

The page now includes footage of drivers being pulled over by police for ignoring the law.

The video comes with a plea for road users to put their phones out of sight and use a hands-free kit.