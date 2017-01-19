Suffolk secondary schools react to Progress 8 measure

Staff at St Benedict’s Catholic School in Bury St Edmunds hailed its first Progress 8 ranking as it topped the Suffolk rankings.

The school achieved a score of 0.58 – well above the government target of -0.5, with 74% of pupils achieving a grade of A*-C in GCSE maths and English in 2016.

Assistant headteacher John D’Mello welcomed the news, and pointed to the attitude of both staff and pupils in its achievement.

“It’s something we are very, very pleased about,” he said.

“I think the hard work that has come down from staff is the most important factor, and we do have very, very hard working staff who really want the pupils to do well.

“But the pupils themselves on the whole want to do well, and when you have that mix of pupils who want to do well and the staff behind them motivating them, that’s a good recipe.”

The school said that while the Progress 8 measure was much more complex, it gave a better indication of the value a school adds to its pupils by comparing levels to when they left primary school.

“They are trying to make it as fair a measure as possible, and that’s probably why it’s so complicated,” Mr D’Mello added.

“But the way we get that progress is by focusing on individuals so they are doing as well as they can and their progress is as good as possible.”

In Ipswich, Northgate High School achieved the best Progress 8 score of 0.38 out of the state schools, with an A*-C percentage of 68% – above the 66% recorded for 2015’s results.

Headteacher David Hutton said the Progress 8 measure gave a clearer picture as it incorporated a broader range of subjects and didn’t favour a school’s intake level.

He said: “I think the Progress 8 measure is a fairer method of judging how good a school is than the traditional A*-C measure for two main reasons. Firstly, the new measure covers all of the pupils taking examinations, not just those able to achieve grade C and above, and secondly it measures how much a school has moved pupils forward since they joined from primary school. You can therefore no longer top the performance tables simply by having a more able intake than other schools.”

Mr Hutton said it was further recognition of the school’s quality of teaching amidst a wave of changes in education.

“Achieving such a high overall Progress 8 score is very positive for Northgate because it shows that the education we provide helps pupils of all abilities learn effectively, and because it is measuring progress over five years across a broad range of different subjects it is not something that can be achieved without solid foundations,” he said.

“I am delighted for the pupils and it is a testament to Northgate’s staff that this high level of performance has been sustained despite pressures brought about by a period of unprecedented change in education.

Despite Suffolk generally performing above average nationally, one Suffolk school, Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft, was considered to be performing below the government standard.

The Department for Education has outlined a threshold of -0.5 and above for a school to be performing to the required standard, with Ormiston Denes’ Progress 8 being calculated at -0.67.

But while the percentage of pupils achieving five A*-C grades including maths and English did increase by 4% from 29% in 2015, only one in three pupils were still hitting the five grade benchmark, and the progression of students was less than that of similar attainment prior to secondary school elsewhere in the country.

The school was unable to explain why its progression was behind those of other schools, but emphasised its commitment to ensuring all pupils achieved their best.

A spokeswoman from the school said: “Ormiston Denes Academy is committed to delivering for the students we serve. There were some brilliant success stories this year, including one student who achieved A* grades in all nine of her GCSEs.

“We are continuing to work hard to ensure that every student, no matter what their background, reaches their full potential. I am confident that we now have the strong teaching and leadership team in place to ensure that we do this.”

