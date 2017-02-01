Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk students learn from former Marks & Spencer chairman Lord Stuart Rose at careers fair

18:44 01 February 2017

Lord Stuart Rose and headmaster Simon Lockyer at the Royal Hospital School careers fair

Lord Stuart Rose and headmaster Simon Lockyer at the Royal Hospital School careers fair

Archant

Students have been able to learn from the best at a school careers fair.

Comment

The Royal Hospital School in Holbrook held its inaugural careers fair for Years 10 to 13 last week and the keynote speaker was former Marks & Spencer chairman Lord Stuart Rose.

Chris Graham, head of sixth form and careers, said: “Where will you be at 25 has become a familiar and repeated question here as our headmaster challenges pupils of all ages to think about their future and life beyond school.

“It’s ok not to know, it’s ok for your answer to change, it’s a journey and there are different ways for each of us to reach our destination. We do, however, believe that all our pupils should be searching for opportunities, broadening their experience and making active decisions as they progress towards their ultimate goal”.

Lord Rose urged pupils to find out what they were good at, seize opportunities and remain open-minded.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

20:22 Annabelle Dickson
Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

A new law to give Theresa May the green light to begin divorce proceedings with the European Union passed a major hurdle after an overwhelming majority of MPs gave it their backing.

Blogger Ian Garstang from Felixstowe up for national award for writing on gaming

20:02 Richard Cornwell
Ian Garstang from Felixstowe has been shortlisted for the UK Blog Awards for his blog Gaming Debugged, in the Digital & Technology category. PHOTO: Contributed

A Suffolk man has been shortlisted for a national award for his writing about computer games.

Greggs and Fit4less confirmed for Rosehill Retail Centre in Ipswich

18:00 Jason Noble
The Rosehill Centre in Ipswich.

Greggs and gym franchisee Fit4less have been announced as the final tenants for the expanded Rosehill Retail Centre in Felixstowe Road, it has been confirmed.

Students learn from former Marks & Spencer chairman at careers fair

18:44 Lauren Everitt
Lord Stuart Rose and headmaster Simon Lockyer at the Royal Hospital School careers fair

Students have been able to learn from the best at a school careers fair.

‘Lifeline’ crèche must be saved, say Ipswich mums over fears Crown Pools service faces axe

16:09 Emily Townsend
Julie Bloomfield is running a campaign to save the creche at Crown Pools, a service she and many others say is a lifeline.

A group of Ipswich mothers who fear a “lifeline” crèche at Crown Pools will be axed have set up a petition to save it.

Felixstowe’s Cancer Research UK fundraising committee urge those in Suffolk to get behind World Cancer Day

18:43 Adam Howlett
Members of Cancer Research UK's Felixstowe committee are supporting World Cancer Day. (Left to Right) Marjorie Whiting, Ann Long, Dianne Ninnmey, Joan Bostock, Liz Spanton, Sue Crowe and Gemma Reynolds

Fundraisers for Cancer Research UK are urging people in Suffolk to get involved in World Cancer Day on Saturday by wearing a Unity band or donating to the cause.

Join In: How much do you know about these 11 lost or demolished Ipswich buildings?

17:31 Edmund Crosthwaite
A building which for many years was a familiar site on the Ipswich skyline - but what was it? (Photo by Richard Rackham/Archant).

Some parts of Ipswich are currently undergoing major redevelopment to help them fit in more with the modern world.

What you need to know when buying tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour

16:27 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran's pre-sale tickets all sold out. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour will go on sale tomorrow – with hundreds of thousands of fans hoping for a chance to see the Suffolk superstar perform live.

Gallery: Glimpse of spring as first snowdrops of 2017 bloom across Suffolk

16:21
Spring has arrived near St Joseph's College in Ipswich with the first snowdrops in bloom. By Sarah Lucy Brown

The arrival of February has brought with it the first snowdrop blooms of the season across Suffolk with the flowers spotted in Ipswich, Ickworth Park and Kentwell Hall.

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

16:02 Tom Potter
Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet county councillor Caroline Page. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Frustrations look set to continue for residents of a “constantly flooded” Suffolk street – causing some to anticipate a sinkhole.

Most read

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Updated: Mother and daughter in hospital after ‘accidental’ house fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

House fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich

The Range is moving to the Anglia Retail Park.

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

A12 closed in Suffolk while police carried out search for burglary suspect

Capel Road street sign, Bentley, Suffolk.

Most commented

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

‘Lifeline’ crèche must be saved, say Ipswich mums over fears Crown Pools service faces axe

Julie Bloomfield is running a campaign to save the creche at Crown Pools, a service she and many others say is a lifeline.

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich

The Range is moving to the Anglia Retail Park.

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet county councillor Caroline Page. PHOTO: Ruth Leach
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24