Suffolk Trading Standards warn over caller claiming to be energy firm for solar panel repairs

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to homeowners with solar panels after reports of callers posing as energy companies stating urgent repairs are needed.

Since the start of the year, Suffolk Trading Standards has reported a large number of complaints from residents countywide that they had been contacted by someone claiming to be from an energy company stating that they can check their systems for free or save money.

Last month, two retired people were contacted and convinced that their homes were at risk.

One victim in Lowestoft was told the lid to the water tank was loose and urgent repairs were need to prevent electrocution.

The lady was told she must pay £7,500 up front in cash to fix the problem. She went to the bank to withdraw the money before bank staff intervened and contacted Trading Standards.

A second victim in Ipswich was told their solar panels needed servicing, and after a home visit was told the installation was dangerous, and that the original company to install them had gone out of business.

They were told the repair would cost £3,295 to fit a power save unit that would prevent it being a fire risk, and were paid an £800 deposit by the victim.

Since then the trader has not returned to finish the work, or paid back the deposit after the victim said they wanted to cancel the work.

Graham Crisp, joint head of Trading Standards, said: “Consumers should never sign on the spot and should also check to see if the salesperson’s identity is genuine.

“People should also be wary of special offers or warnings about your home – while it may sound worrying, if it is coming from someone who has just knocked on your door, caution should be taken.”

Other advice Trading Standards has issued is getting people to shop around to find the best price, reading documents carefully before signing, checking the small print and checking details such as guarantee, after-sales service and breakdown of the cost.

Checking whether a contractor is legitimate via Checkatrade has also been recommended.

Mr Crisp added: “Most importantly, do not hand over a cash deposit and avoid handing over money before work has started. A reliable trader will never ask you to do this.”