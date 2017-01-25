Suffolk woman, 59, denies being ‘pain in backside’ in Bruisyard neighbour dispute

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A 59-year-old woman accused of harassing her neighbours in a land dispute has denied being ‘a pain in the backside’ to the couple next door,

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marie Langlois, of Church Road, Bruisyard, near Saxmundham, is accused of tormenting, berating and abusing Jeremy and Victoria Holland-Howes between July 2 and November 4 last year.

Langlois’ trial began at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today. She had previously pleaded not guilty to harassment, and also to criminal damage between August 27 and October 20 to a boundary fence put up after a civil court case.

Prosecutor David Bryant said there had originally been a dispute between Langlois and Suffolk Coastal District Council over the ownership of a parcel of land.

Langlois won a civil case and was allowed to keep possession of the land she was using.

The judgment prevented Mr and Mrs Holland-Howes from purchasing the land.

However, the couple allege Langlois encroached onto their property. There were further civil proceedings and a surveyor was appointed by the court to mark the boundary between the two properties and a fence was erected.

It was alleged it began a campaign of harassment as Langlois never accepted the ruling.

Langlois denies the allegation and claims it is she who was harassed by the Holland-Howes.

She said she had filmed incidents on her tablet and had given a running commentary on it.

During her evidence she was asked by Mr Bryant: “You have been a pain in the backside to live next door to, haven’t you? Langlois denied the suggestion.

Giving evidence Mr Holland-Howes said he had been berated in his garden on a number of occasions by Langlois, which left him extremely agitated and upset.

Mr Holland-Howes said the 6ft high fence should have taken four days to erect, but took three-and-a-half weeks due to Langlois’ interference.

He said Langlois had dug holes, piled junk up against her side of it, and had also stood on the rubbish to film him and harass him.

Damage was said to have been cause to the fence which would cost at least £1,000 to repair.

The trial continues.