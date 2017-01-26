Suffolk woman, 59, given restraining order after being convicted of harassing couple next door

A 59-year-old woman has been given a restraining order after being found guilty of berating and tormenting her neighbours in a long-running land dispute.

Marie Langlois, of Church Road, Bruisyard, near Saxmundham, was found guilty at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court of harassing vets Jeremy and Victoria Holland-Howes, and criminal damage to their boundary fence. She had denied the charges.

The offences occurred between July 2 and November 4 last year.

After Langlois’ conviction following a two-day trial Mrs Holland-Howes said: “I’m very relieved she has been found guilty. It’s been a huge stress. It’s definitely affected both of us. Personally I think about it several times a day because I just don’t know what is going to happen next.”

However, Langlois continued to protest her innocence.

She said: “I’m devastated that it has ended in this way. I believe it was the wrong decision and I’m going to appeal it at the crown court.”

Before Langlois’ sentencing prosecutor David Bryant read out a joint victim personal statement from the Holland-Howes.

They said their legal fees in the dispute totalled £16,000 and they suffer constant anxiety over their neighbour’s behaviour. They also stated Langlois had treated previous court orders with contempt.

District Judge Shanta Deonarine gave Langlois a two-and-a-half year conditional discharge and a restraining order not to contact the Holland-Howes family for the same length of time.

Langlois must pay £500 compensation towards the damage she has caused to the 6ft high fence which separates the two properties. She must also pay £20 the victims’ fund.

Previously the court heard Langlois has never accepted where a court-appointed surveyor had said the boundary was between the two properties.

Giving evidence Mr Holland-Howes said he had been berated in his garden on a number of occasions by Langlois.

He said she had dug holes, piled junk up against her side of the fence, and had also stood on the rubbish to film him and harass him. The court was told repairs to the fence would cost at least £1,000.