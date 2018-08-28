Summer weather set to return for the next few days

The summer weather is set to return to Suffolk and parts of Essex today and tomorrow with temperatures expected to reach the mid-twenties.

East Anglia: Any early cloud will thin to leave most of the day dry and sunny. A light to moderate southerly wind will help it to feel warm, with highs around 19 C. pic.twitter.com/zfquV2IF5K — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) October 9, 2018

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest have indicated that tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures likely to peak at 24C degrees.

And that would make it the warmest October in the region for 40 years.

It also looks like Saturday will be a warm day and temperatures could reach 23 degrees.

Forecaster Phil Garner said: “It’s looking as if today will be settled with dry conditions for the next 24 hours with a fine bright day and winds comining from the south.

“Temperatures should be at about 19C degrees but it looks like there will be mist and fog overnight with the temperatures falling back to 8C degrees.”

Tomorrow is set to be warm, dry and bright with temperatures up to 23C degrees.

The reason for the warmer weather is that there is an area of high pressure to the east and one of low pressure to the west, with the region drawing a lot of warmth from the tropics of the Atlantic, dragging in warm air from southern climes.

There will be a cold front on Thursday, briefly lowering temperatures, but warm temperatures will return at the weekend, it is expected.