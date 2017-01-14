Supporters club from Germany travel to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues

Düsseldorf Fortuna supporters are visiting Portman Road to cheer on the Blues today

Two coach loads of football fans from Düsseldorf in Germany have made the long trip to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues as they take on Blackburn today.

Around 90 members of the Fortuna Blues Supporters Club are here on their annual trip to Portman Road having visited the club every year for the past 14 years.

Although they are die hard Düsseldorf Fortuna fans at heart, they have a big soft spot for the Tractor Boys whose fans often travel to the Esprit Arena to cheer on the German club.

Trip organiser Ulli Muensterberg said they were looking forward to a good match.

He said: “The way I would see it is we are both all old school clubs - Ipswich is old school and Düsseldorf is old school.

“We still remember the glory days of Ipswich.

“We love Portman Road. I know some of the other old English stadiums and grounds and Ipswich still has that character.

“It is a reason to come here.”

Mr Muensterberg said the fans were disappointed they wouldn’t be able to have their customary drink in the Drum and Monkey pub, which closed in May last year. “Thankfully this year the Ipswich Town Supporters Club are looking after us,” he said.