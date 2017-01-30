Supporting live music is far more important than you think – here are 12 reasons to support live music in Suffolk

JS and The Lockerbillies perform on the BBC Radio Suffolk Stage at last year's Ipswich Music Day Archant

With the recent closure of Pump and Grind, the spotlight has once again been thrown on the provision of live music in Ipswich and Suffolk.

The White Horse pub in Sweffling hosts live music The White Horse pub in Sweffling hosts live music

I’m proud to say I have performed live at various venues across the county, and have experienced first hand just how important our music scene is.

But whether you believe there are enough venues or would like to see more, here are 12 reasons why you should go out and support live music in our county.

Supporting live music places a value on the craft

Ed Sheeran at Ipswich Music Day in 2010. Ed Sheeran at Ipswich Music Day in 2010.

In an age when the illegal digital download has rendered most bands unable to make money on record sales alone, going out and supporting a live band or artist goes some way to putting value back into music – regardless of whether you have paid entry or it’s free. It shows that those skills are worth something. You wouldn’t go to a guitar tutor and then be outraged that you have to pay for their tuition, so why should a live band’s skills not be worth something?

You are supporting local businesses

Everyone feels good about supporting a local independent firm, and our pubs, cafes and venues which host live bands are no different than the bakery or butcher you choose to shop with over a supermarket chain. Let’s face it, if a bit of music every now and then didn’t bring punters in then nowhere would host live music.

PJ McGinty and Sons pub champions live music in Ipswich PJ McGinty and Sons pub champions live music in Ipswich

Suffolk has some great venues

The White Horse at Sweffling, The Swan or McGinty’s in Ipswich – they may not be dedicated music venues, but they are just some of Suffolk’s gems that have a great vibe and host good music.

The Swan in King Street, Ipswich, regularly hosts gigs - including shows by a pre-fame Ed Sheeran. Photo: Jason Noble The Swan in King Street, Ipswich, regularly hosts gigs - including shows by a pre-fame Ed Sheeran. Photo: Jason Noble

Ipswich Music Day

If everyone who went to Ipswich Music Day (and that’s a good 40,000 or so each year) also went to see live music elsewhere even once a month, Suffolk’s entertainment economy would soar, audience numbers would be up and a hotbed of creative opportunities would develop.

Suffolk musicians work hard

Whether it’s writing original songs or nailing a cover of everyone’s favourite Johnny Cash tune it takes hours of hard work and practice to be able to perform a song in front of people. Experiencing live music shows you respect that effort.

They might just surprise you

That feeling of being blown away by a band or singer you had never heard of before is incomparable. The special portion of my CD collection made up of EPs picked up after such gigs is testament to that.

It’s never a wasted evening

Enough said.

It’s sociable

Hanging out with mates with a few drinks while watching a band is much more sociable than going to the cinema to sit in silence or going to a nightclub where talking is next to impossible, unless you have supersonic hearing. There’s nothing wrong with those alternatives, but a group of people all digging live music together in one space is one of the most social things you can do.

It’s inspiring

Seeing astonishing singers and talented musicians may be the spark of inspiration that sees you pick up an instrument and learn to play, and that sense of fulfilment when you finally nail a chord shape or a song is second-to-none.

You could be helping the next big thing

Everyone knows Ed Sheeran is talented, but how many people would realistically have laid money on him headlining Wembley by 2015 back when he was still playing sweaty gigs at The Swan? Nevertheless, that singer you are watching in a small corner of a pub could be tomorrow’s Adele, and you’ll have your own “before they were famous” anecdote for the rest of your life.

It makes you feel good

Whether you like a ballad or an uptempo dance number, music triggers an emotional response, and studies at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh have found a boost in personality traits such as creativity and self-esteem from listening to different genres.

It’s for everyone

It doesn’t matter how old you are, what you wear, whether you’re a man or a woman, music is and always will be for everyone.