Swimmers celebrate warmest Boxing Day dip in two decades at Aldeburgh

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd Mike Shepherd

Unseasonal Boxing Day sunshine greeted the Boxing Day swimmers at Aldeburgh this morning for one of the warmest charity dips in its 22 year history.

The annual event featured 125 swimmers convening at the beach by Moot Hall, before dashing into the water at 11am cheered on by around 400 well-wishers.

“It was brilliant,” said organiser Mark Fairweather.

“We had perfect conditions – calm seas, bright sunshine and there were 125 swimmers.

“It’s a great thing to do and a real privilege to do it.”

Each year temperatures of around 8C (46F) are expected, but organisers believe the 10C (50F) waters for this year’s event are some of the warmest ever for the dip.

“That’s the hottest I can remember on Boxing Day,” Mr Fairweather said.

“When you have a day like this and the weather has been so good, people have had a good time.”

This year’s event has raised money for two medical causes – East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and the international healthcare cause Medecins Sans Frontieres.

So far the online donation page has raised £1,200, which coupled with the estimated £500 collected on the beach and the £200-300 usually donated afterwards means around £2,000 is expected to be raised.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/AldeburghBoxingDaySwim2016