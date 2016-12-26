Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Swimmers celebrate warmest Boxing Day dip in two decades at Aldeburgh

17:15 26 December 2016

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

Mike Shepherd

Unseasonal Boxing Day sunshine greeted the Boxing Day swimmers at Aldeburgh this morning for one of the warmest charity dips in its 22 year history.

Comment
Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike ShepherdAldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

The annual event featured 125 swimmers convening at the beach by Moot Hall, before dashing into the water at 11am cheered on by around 400 well-wishers.

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike ShepherdAldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

“It was brilliant,” said organiser Mark Fairweather.

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike ShepherdAldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

“We had perfect conditions – calm seas, bright sunshine and there were 125 swimmers.

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike ShepherdAldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

“It’s a great thing to do and a real privilege to do it.”

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike ShepherdAldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

Each year temperatures of around 8C (46F) are expected, but organisers believe the 10C (50F) waters for this year’s event are some of the warmest ever for the dip.

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike ShepherdAldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

“That’s the hottest I can remember on Boxing Day,” Mr Fairweather said.

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike ShepherdAldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

“When you have a day like this and the weather has been so good, people have had a good time.”

Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike ShepherdAldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

This year’s event has raised money for two medical causes – East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and the international healthcare cause Medecins Sans Frontieres.

So far the online donation page has raised £1,200, which coupled with the estimated £500 collected on the beach and the £200-300 usually donated afterwards means around £2,000 is expected to be raised.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/AldeburghBoxingDaySwim2016

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Breaking News: A14 eastbound near Ipswich closed after reported crash involving lorry and pedestrian

13 minutes ago Jason Noble
Police were called to the scene of an accident.

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 in Ipswich has been closed after a serious crash reportedly involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

The Teapot Project hosts ‘pay as you feel’ Boxing Day lunch at Ipswich’s La Tour Cycle Café

16:40 Gemma Mitchell
The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich.

Everyone should be able to enjoy a meal with company at Christmas.

Find out where the Pigs Gone Wild sculptures are now

16:00 Gemma Mitchell
All the pigs at the Ta Ta Trotters exhibition at Ipswich Corn Exchange.

As merrymakers tuck into their piggys in blankets over Christmas, some families across the region have enjoyed the festive period with a different type of hog.

Coxswain captures picture of seal resting on his dingy on River Orwell at Pin Mill

16:53 Gemma Mitchell
A seal relaxing on a dingy at the River Orwell, Pin Mill. Credit: Jon Harvey, Coxswain, Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service

A plucky marine mammal has given its seal of approval to one dingy on the River Orwell.

Updated: Man and his dog rescued by Lifeboat from River Blyth at Southwold Harbour

16:13 Emma Brennan
The rescue took place in the River Blyth at Southwold. Photo: Archive

A man had to be rescued from freezing cold, fast flowing water by a lifeboat crew after he got in to difficulty trying to save the family dog when it fell into the River Blyth at Southwold Harbour.

Gallery: Swimmers celebrate warmest Boxing Day dip in two decades at Aldeburgh

17:15 Jason Noble
Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

Unseasonal Boxing Day sunshine greeted the Boxing Day swimmers at Aldeburgh this morning for one of the warmest charity dips in its 22 year history.

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

14:00 Gemma Mitchell
File picture of a funeral service.

Over the past three years Ipswich Borough Council has spent more than £60,000 on ‘paupers’ funerals’.

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

13:07 Staff Reporters
Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

For those stores that did open in Ipswich town centre today, there appeared to be a busy start to the Boxing Day sales.

Flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex coast

12:42
File picture of Felixstowe hit by the tidal floods. Credit: James Fletcher.

High tides are expected along the region’s coasts tonight due to a tidal surge.

Gallery: From local harvest to motorcycle display team’s - your iwitness pictures from July

12:11 Suffolk Picture Desk
Bowling action from the North Essex Cricket League Division 4 match between Great Braxted & Tiptree CC. By David Lamming.

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in July.

Most read

Parents celebrate ‘best Christmas ever’ as 11 babies are born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Kayleigh Noble and Josh Hender with baby Archie, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

George Michael's death has been announced tonight. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

File picture of a funeral service.

Flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex coast

File picture of Felixstowe hit by the tidal floods. Credit: James Fletcher.

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

Most commented

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

File picture of a funeral service.

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Fulham 0 – Portman Road atmosphere turns toxic as Blues out-fought and out-thought

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is on his knees after Chris Martin's free-kick puts Fulham 1-0 up at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Boo me, but get behind the players – Mick McCarthy’s message to Ipswich Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Mayor re-opens The Golf Hotel after makeover

Lt_Rt Kirsty McLaughlin GM,Roger Fern Local Mayor, Leanne Daines Dep GM, The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road has was re-opened by the major of Ipswich Roger Fern, after a major refurbishment by owners Greene King.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24