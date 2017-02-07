Tailbacks on A14 after lorry and three cars collide between Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

A lorry and three cars are reported to have crashed on the A14 between Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.

Suffolk police received reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway of the road, near Woolpit, at around 7.50am.

A police spokesman said it was “not clear” exactly how many vehicles were involved, but one was reported to have ended up in the central reservation.

Five fire engines and the ambulance service have also been called, however no details of any injuries have been confirmed.

Tailbacks have been reported, although there is a “small amount of room” for cars to pass the accident site.

