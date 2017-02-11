Overcast

Take a look at 15 shows at theatres including The Cut in Halesworth, Ipswich’s Regent and the Apex in Bury St Edmunds you can go and see in February 2017

18:15 26 January 2017

The Regent Theatre, Ipswich

The Regent Theatre, Ipswich

There is a fantastic array of talent and entertainment on offer at Suffolk’s theatres, whether it be plays, musicals, orchestras or comedy.

The Quay Theatre in SudburyThe Quay Theatre in Sudbury

Take a look at some of the shows, in no particular order, you can take in this February at the county’s theatres.

One Day More – A Night at the Musicals (February 24) – Quay Theatre, Sudbury: Six singers and six dancers provide a night of hits from West End and Broadway shows. As the name suggests Les Miserables features, along with West Side Story, Oklahoma, Oliver and Chicago, to pick out a few.

William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged) (February 16) – Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds: This former Edinburgh Fringe show is a humorous celebration of the Bard by the famous Reduced Shakespeare Company. Shakespeare seen through the eyes of three Americans in trainers.

The Reduced Shakespeare Company. Photo by Karl Andre SmitThe Reduced Shakespeare Company. Photo by Karl Andre Smit

The Jungle Book (February 18-19) – Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe: A retelling of the classic Rudyard Kipling tale by Oddsocks for the whole tribe. Watch Mowgli as his friends Baloo, Bagheera and Kaa help him learn the law of the jungle.

The MGM Story (February 5) – New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich: Trace the history of the golden age of song and dance with this musical show about how MGM Studios fostered the talents of stars like Judy Garland and Gene Kelly. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete with out an array of songs such as numbers from Singin’ In The Rain, An American In Paris and The Wizard Of Oz.

A Warning to the Curious – Two Ghost Stories by M R James (February 11) – Quay Theatre, Sudbury: Still has haunting today as they were more than a century ago, this one-man show retells two of James’ eeriest. Lost Hearts was among his first works while A Warning to the Curious is perhaps one of his most poignant.

Robert Lloyd Parry, who will read some of the stories of MR JamesRobert Lloyd Parry, who will read some of the stories of MR James

East Anglia Chamber Orchestra (February 4) – The Apex, Bury St Edmunds: Jacques Cohen is in charge of the baton for this concert which will see cellist David Cohen (no relation) join the orchestra for Elgar’s Cello Concerto.

Comedy Club 4 Kids (February 14) – New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich: Comedy suitable for the youngest members of your family. Comedians doing what they do best, but during the day and without the rude bits.

Northanger Abbey (February 2-11) – Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds: An adapted version of the classic Jane Austen novel, following the fortunes of Catherine Morland as she visits the titular home in this part-parody of Gothic novels.

Northanger Abbey will be shown at the Theatre Royal, Bury St EdmundsNorthanger Abbey will be shown at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

Brendan Cole – All Night Long (February 10) – Regent Theatre, Ipswich: The Strictly Come Dancing pro is back with a brand new show for 2017. The dancing is performed to the backing of a 14-piece live band, so the choreography won’t be the only thing wowing you.

Black Magic – The Little Mix Tribute Show (February 15) – Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe: The songs and routines of the award-winning girl band brought to the Suffolk seaside. This tribute group brings to life everything from Little Mix’s first album to their 2016 hits.

Nutcracker (February 24) – Regent Theatre, Ipswich: The Russian State Ballet brings this famous fantasy ballet for all the family to the stage of Ipswich’s Regent Theatre. Allow yourself to be swept away to a fairy-tale land where nothing is as it seems.

Brendan Cole. Photo: Trevor LeightonBrendan Cole. Photo: Trevor Leighton

Amadeus (February 2) – The Cut, Halesworth: Broadcast live from the National Theatre, Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones) stars as the court composer jealous of a young Mozart’s talent.

Lord of the Dance (February 6-9) – Regent Theatre, Ipswich: 20 years since Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance debuted, it’s back as Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games. New staging, cutting edge technology and world champion acrobats all help bring this classic piece of theatre up-to-date.

Joe Stilgoe: Songs on Film (February 17) – The Apex, Bury St Edmunds: Singer, pianist and entertainer Stilgoe tours his show after two sell-out years at the Edinburgh Fringe. Expect music from everything from Tarantino films to Pixar favourites.

Cut Arts Centre in HalesworthCut Arts Centre in Halesworth

Martin James Bartlett (February 12) – The Cut, Halesworth: In 2014 at the age of 17 Bartlett won BBC Young Musician of the Year and last year performed at St Paul’s Cathedral as part of the Queen’s 90th birthday thanksgiving service.

