Take a look inside the former ABC Cinema in Ipswich

The foyer area of the ABC Cinema in Ipswich. Photo taken in June 1973 Archant

A former Ipswich woman now living in Italy has fond memories of her time working at the old ABC Cinema and in the Woolworths offices in the town.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ABC Cinema projectionist preparing a new roll of film. June 1973. The ABC Cinema projectionist preparing a new roll of film. June 1973.

Sylvia Finch Scagliotti is a member of our new Ipswich Remembers group on Facebook.

The main screen in the Ipswich ABC Cinema The main screen in the Ipswich ABC Cinema

She told us that she has great memories of her time working in the town and we have dug out these photos to remind her of that period.

ABC Cinema in Ipswich undergoing alterations to the main screen in March 1973 ABC Cinema in Ipswich undergoing alterations to the main screen in March 1973

Other former readers from as far away as Australia have also been sharing their memories, while others have been asking for help identifying when and where old family photos may have been taken.

Work ongoing at the ABC Cinema Work ongoing at the ABC Cinema

Have you got memories of old Ipswich? Join the group today and share your stories and photos - and maybe you could offer the missing link for some of those searching for answers about their old photos.

Children show off their work at the Guy Fawkes competition at the ABC Cinema in Ipswich in 1969 Children show off their work at the Guy Fawkes competition at the ABC Cinema in Ipswich in 1969

The ABC Cinema manager during its reopening in June 1973 The ABC Cinema manager during its reopening in June 1973

The Italian Job's infamous Mini Cooper drives down the stairs at the ABC Cinema in August 1969 The Italian Job's infamous Mini Cooper drives down the stairs at the ABC Cinema in August 1969

Percy John Thrower visited the Woolworths store in Ipswich, March 1973, to promote their new gardening range Percy John Thrower visited the Woolworths store in Ipswich, March 1973, to promote their new gardening range

A selection of toys in the Wooldworths advertisement in the EADT, December 1973 A selection of toys in the Wooldworths advertisement in the EADT, December 1973

The gardening section of Woolworths, September 1971 The gardening section of Woolworths, September 1971

A greenhouse for sale inside Woolworths, September 1971 A greenhouse for sale inside Woolworths, September 1971

Woolworths gardening section of the store. October 1972. Woolworths gardening section of the store. October 1972.

A home stereo system for sale at Woolworths, December 1973 A home stereo system for sale at Woolworths, December 1973

Woolworths window display, March 1972 Woolworths window display, March 1972

Woolworths window display from March 1972 Woolworths window display from March 1972

Woolworths window display from March 1972 Woolworths window display from March 1972

• For more photos of Ipswich in years gone by, see here