Mcdonald’s in centre of Ipswich evacuated after gas leak

The Tavern Street McDonalds was evacuated and no one was hurt as a result of the carbon dioxide leak. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

The McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre has been evacuated after a carbon dioxide pipe cracked and gas leaked into the building.

Firefighters were called to the scene about 8.15pm on October 8 after reports that a pipe supplying compressed carbon dioxide gas to the fizzy drinks machine was leaking.

Mcdonald’s staff were alerted by an alarm in the kitchen and quickly evacuated customers from the restaurant.

Two fire crews from Ipswich and Felixstowe headed to the fast food chain and, using breathing apparatus, entered the building and shut off the gas supply.

Paramedics also attended and treated a woman who fell unconscious outside the restaurant.

Her condition was not connected to the gas leak and paramedics treated her at the scene.

Firefighters were able to allow staff back into the restaurant around 9.20pm and the restaurant remains shut.