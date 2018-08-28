Teenager admits his role in ram raid at Co-op store

The aftermath of the ram raid in Kessingland. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A teenager has admitted charges in connection with a ram raid at a Suffolk food store during which a cash machine was ripped out.

Police were called to the Co-op Food store in Field Lane, Kessingland, at 2.40am on 10 September.

Officers said the front window had been smashed, and the cash machine dragged out.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday via a video link was a 17-year-old youth who admitted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

The teenager, who cannot be named, will be sentenced at a later date at Cambridge Crown Court.

Also before the court via a prison video link was Jack Morgan, 21, of Common Road, Bedfordshire, who denied burglary at the Co-op in Kessingland, theft of a Land Rover Defender and attempted theft of a Land Rover Discovery.

His trial will take place at Cambridge Crown Court.