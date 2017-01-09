Teenager denies murder after alleged double stabbing at West Meadows travellers’ site in Ipswich

An Ipswich teenager has pleaded not guilty to murdering two men at the West Meadows travellers’ site in the town last month.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, denied murdering Barry Street, 32, and Nathan Oakley, 18, on December 8 at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court this morning.

The teenager appeared via a video link.

He also pleaded not guilty to having a kitchen knife at the West Meadows site, which sits alongside the A14 at Sproughton, on the same date.

The teenager’s trial is expected to take place before a High Court judge on June 7. He is currently remanded in youth custody.

Mr Street, 32, and Mr Oakley, who was 18, both lived at West Meadows.

Eastgate Boxing Club in Rougham, where Mr Oakley and his older brother Earnie used to train, issued a statement on its Facebook page in the wake of his death.

It said: “Some sad news for the club today. Earnie and Nathan were both a big part of our club a few years ago, and came to see us a few months ago. Thinking of their family at this sad time. Both boys were a credit to our club. RIP Nathan.”