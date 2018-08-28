Teenagers charged following alleged egg attack on vulnerable woman

The assault happened at around 5.30pm on Friday in St Olaves Road, Bury ST Edmunds Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Five teenagers have been charged with threatening behaviour following reports of a “shocking” assault in which a vulnerable woman was allegedly pelted with flour and eggs.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attack, which is alleged to have happened in St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday, July 27, prompted outcry on social media.

Police had to warned people not to attempt vigilantism, such was the anger in the community.

A woman in her 40s was said to have been “severely distressed” by the attack, which is alleged to have followed a verbal altercation.

Police made a number of arrests following the incident and released the suspects on bail.

Today, Suffolk Constabulary has confirmed two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-old boys have been charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in connection with the incident.

The 16-year-old boy has also been charged with possession of a Class B drug – cannabis.

All five boys have been bailed and are due to appear before Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday November 1.

A sixth boy who was 16 when arrested in connection with the incident but is now aged 17 remains under investigation.