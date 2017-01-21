Temperatures forecast to fall as low as -7C in parts of Suffolk and Essex tonight

Sunrise at a frosty Flatford. www.parrishcolmanphotography.co.uk © Parrish Colman Photography 2016

Freezing weather is likely to bring widespread ice and treacherous conditions across Suffolk and north Essex tonight with temperatures as low as -7C forecast for parts of the region.

A frosty scene in Cretingham. Credit: Janet Abbott A frosty scene in Cretingham. Credit: Janet Abbott

Dan Holley, a forecaster with Weatherquest in Norwich, said temperatures were likely to “yo-yo” with patchy cloud cover keeping some parts of East Anglia protected from the very coldest conditions.

In areas around Haverhill and Braintree, as well as rural parts of the Suffolk coast, temperatures of around -6C and -7C have been predicted.

The mercury had already dipped as low as -5C in Writtle, Essex, last night and -4C in Santon Downham in Suffolk.

The Met Office predicts tomorrow to bring patchy cloud but also plenty of bright or sunny spells, after morning frost and fog patches lift.

E ANGLIA: A cold night coming up - temperatures somewhat of a yo-yo as areas of cloud pass through, but could go as low as -7C locally... pic.twitter.com/XQTpK2uykR — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 21, 2017

Next week is expected to start dry and cold with some bright or sunny periods, but with widespread overnight frost and freezing fog patches likely.