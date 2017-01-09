Temperatures set to plummet in Suffolk this weekend - but chances for snow are slim

Flatford on a cold morning. Photo by Mick Webb (c) copyright citizenside.com

Forecasters in the region have ruled out a strong chance of snow this week – but temperatures will plummet towards the weekend.

Across the country, snow and ice have been forecast for many areas as an Arctic blast sweeps down from the north, but despite temperatures plummeting to -5C (23F), the chances of snow are minimal.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “Generally for the next few days it’s fairly mild.

“It’s getting a little chillier later on, but Thursday itself in the day time will have highs of around 5C (41F), so no snow, but we might get patchy light rain.”

Weatherquest has forecast the potential for light rain on Wednesday and Thursday, but as the mercury plummets on Friday the dry spell will also kick in.

“It’s looking like a chillier start and it could be -1C (30F) but it is going to warm up fairly quickly during the day,” Mr Dury said.

“In the day time highs will be getting up to 7C (44F).

“Once that has passed it will be fairly cool over the weekend – Friday into Saturday will be -2C or -3C (26F), and -4C or -5C (23F) from Saturday into Sunday.”

Forecasters said there was a slim chance snow could fall over the weekend as the cold front moved down from the north, but would likely only affect the north west of East Anglia, if at all.

Mr Dury added: “We’re not really looking at snow, the only time for some rain is on Monday, but it won’t last long.”