Ten of the quirkiest hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets in Suffolk and north Essex

15:14 07 February 2017

Balancing Barn

Archant

As holiday cottage bookings reach “unprecedented” levels for at least one Suffolk agency, we look at the more quirky and unusual places to stay in the county and north Essex, including a mirrored seesaw-like barn, a sky-scraping water tower and a Tudor folly.

Comment
The Round House. Photo: Andrew Mutimer.The Round House. Photo: Andrew Mutimer.

Holiday cottage agency Best of Suffolk is predicting a good year for local tourism, on the back of a 35% increase in winter bookings.

Suffolk and north Essex are home to all manner of holiday accommodation from five star luxury to caravans and campsites. But some destinations stand out from the crowd. These are just a few more eccentric spots.

The Balancing Barn, Thorington

Martello Tower, AldeburghMartello Tower, Aldeburgh

One of Alain de Botton’s Living Architecture projects, designed by Dutch firm MVRDV with Mole Architects, the reflective Balancing Barn seems to teeter on the edge of a slope, with half of its 30-metre length cantilevered over a meadow below.

It was first let in 2010 and has featured on Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces.

Freston Tower sits on the banks of Orwell, near Ipswich. Restoration was completed by the Landmark Trust in 2004, supported by grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund and English Heritage.

The House in the CloudsThe House in the Clouds

The six-storey Tudor tower dates back to 1578 and is now available to let as self-catering holiday accommodation for up to four people.

Shepherd’s Huts can be found at various location around the county. Traditionally used to shelter from the elements during sheep raising and lambing season, they now come equipped with all the mod cons from double glazing and electric lighting, to fitted kitchens and en-suite bathrooms.

Hex CottageHex Cottage

The House in the Clouds, in Thorpeness, is arguably Suffolk’s most recognisable buildings.

Towering 70ft above the famous fairytale village, it was built in 1923 to disguise a water tower.

Thorpeness was the creation of by barrister and playwright Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie, and features a large boating lake, country club, and Ogilvie Hall – built in 1923 as a theatre. It is known for unusual architecture and connections to Peter Pan – written by friend of the Ogilvies, JM Barrie.

Freston TowerFreston Tower

Martello Tower, Aldeburgh

Another Landmark Trust property, the Martello Tower stands at the foot of the Orford Ness peninsula, between the River Alde and the sea, and was the largest and most northerly of the towers built to repel the Napoleonic invasion fleet.

In 2015, it became one of five sites around the country graced by one of Antony Gormley life-sized sculptures.

Belle GroveBelle Grove

The Round House, Bury St Edmunds

Aptly named for its perfectly circular shape, the Round House is located on the National Trust-owned Ickworth Estate.

It was built in the mid-19th century as a shooting lodge and gamekeepers house, but now accommodate holidaying families or parties of up to six, who get free access to Ickworth House and its Italianate gardens.

Layer Marney Tower. Photo: Andrew Mutimer.Layer Marney Tower. Photo: Andrew Mutimer.

Hex Cottage, Sibton

A former gamekeeper’s cottage, the thatched hideaway is set in woodland, overlooking its own meadow at Wilderness Reserve.

It has no electricity but comes with a wood-burning range and log fire.

For those with luxury in mind, Wilderness Reserve is also home to the Gate Lodges two ‘pepper pot’ follies, designed by James Wyatt and refurbished to include contemporary interiors.

A House for Essex, holiday home in Wrabness, designed by Grayson PerryA House for Essex, holiday home in Wrabness, designed by Grayson Perry

Belle Grove, Westhall

A complex of five luxury cottages near Halesworth, Belle Grove won the gold award in the Self Catering Holiday Provider of the Year category of the 2012 VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Jo Jordan and her husband Nick Fisher, who previously ran an overland safari company in Africa, created the cottages by converting redundant buildings on their family farm.

A House for Essex, Wrabness

Designed by Turner Prize-winning artist Grayson Perry with architect Charles Holland, this guest house overlooks the River Stour.

Part of the Living Architecture scheme of houses, it accommodates up to four people and stays start at £700 for two nights – but places must be secured in a ballot.

Layer Marney Tower, Layer Marney

Although you can’t stay in the tower itself – the hall is still a family home – people can ‘glamp’ in the grounds in one of six Tudor-themed encampments, each sleeping six.

The tents have a supply of running water and lights and three have a hot tub.

Grade-I listed Layer Marney Tower is England’s oldest Tudor gatehouse.

Have we missed any unusual holiday homes in Suffolk and north Essex? Let us know in the comment box below.

Ten of the quirkiest hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets in Suffolk and north Essex

