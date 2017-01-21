Sunny

Ten years celebration for Urban Vintage in Queen Street, Ipswich

07:00 21 January 2017

Urban Vintage, Queen Street, Ipswich James Cole, Dan Le Sauvage and Steven Clements

Urban Vintage, Queen Street, Ipswich James Cole, Dan Le Sauvage and Steven Clements

Archant

Dan is a dedicated follower of fashion, at Urban Vintage.

Comment
In Queen Street, Ipswich is celebrating ten years in business

Ipswich independent fashion retailer Dan Le Sauvage is celebrating ten years for his store, Urban Vintage.

Dan returned to his home town to open the store ten years ago, after working in this country and in the USA.

Then, he said, he wanted it to be at the forefront of style and fashion.

Something he has achieved.

“We have always offered something different from the usual High Street fashion stores, and we have a lot of independent brands - from this country and abroad.

“We have always specialised in denim, and we have brands like Nudie, Scotch & Soda, and True Religion.

“For outer wear the Elvine brand from Sweden is very popular.

“In Ipswich we are also moving more into streetwear with brands like Sik Silk, Gym King and Nicce.

“Farah is always poular and Peregrine has sold very well. It is wax wear from a 200-year-old British company, from just outside Bristol.”

“It don’t know where the ten years has gone. We couldn’t have done it without our fantastic staff, and our loyal customers as well.

“It has been a great ten years - but it hasn’t been plain sailing all the way. It is the industry we are in.

“It is a tough market, but it is a market we enjoy being part of.

“Times are changing and people are buying more on-line, so to have a healthy business you have to embrace that too.

“And we have opened our new store in Framlingham. It is a nice town and it is great to be part of it.

“Hears to the next ten years,” he added.

I put Dan on the spot and asked: So what you wearing today?

“Red Wing boots, Scotch & Soda T-shire and Edwin denim, Happy Socks and monkey boxer shorts my (baby) son bought me for Christmas,” he said.

Like many independent retailers Dan is frustrated by what he sees as a lack of speedy action to address Ipswich town centre problems,

“There is not enough parking, and some of it is too expensive.

“People don’t want to pay £4 or £5 a visit.

“The Crown Street multi-storey car park should have been replaced immediately, not left for years.”

Queen Street itself has now been closed to vehicles for 16 weeks for the long-awaited paving and improvements.

“Although we are all open for business here, it is going to make it difficult for our customers, and for deliveries. People used to be able to drive up, and pop in to get a T-shirt. They can’t do that now.

“It is going to be a struggle for the next six months.”

Keywords: Sweden United States Bristol

