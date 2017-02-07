Overcast

The great Morecambe and Wise visit Ipswich in the 1970s

19:00 08 February 2017

Morcambe and Wise smiling as they greet their many fans in 1973

Morcambe and Wise smiling as they greet their many fans in 1973

Archant

The list of celebrities that have visited Ipswich over the decades is an extensive one, but today we are looking back to comedy duo Morecambe and Wise.

1 Comments
The precinct in Carr Street was packed with fansThe precinct in Carr Street was packed with fans

The pair - Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise - have had success on radio to television and even film, and pleased many fans when they spent a day meeting fans and signing autographs in Ipswich in 1973.

Morecambe and Wise visited Joe’s DIY store, which was based in the town’s Carr Street, and fans turned out in full force with the hopes of catching a glimpse of their comedy heroes.

Eric Morecambe posing with a saw in Joe's DIY storeEric Morecambe posing with a saw in Joe's DIY store

In 2013 a blue plaque was unveiled in tribute to Eric and Ernie at Teddington Studios in west London - where much of their best work was produced - commemorating their career that lasted more than 40 years.

Some of the crowd waiting to get inside Joe's DIY store as Morcambe and Wise host a signingSome of the crowd waiting to get inside Joe's DIY store as Morcambe and Wise host a signing

Do you have photographs from any celebrities visiting Ipswich, or elsewhere in Suffolk?

Send your memories and photographs to our picture desk

Children and adults alike hoped to catch a glimpse of the pairChildren and adults alike hoped to catch a glimpse of the pair

Crowds gathered in Carr Street, IpswichCrowds gathered in Carr Street, Ipswich

Comedy duo Morcambe and Wise visited Ipswich to meet with fans in 1973Comedy duo Morcambe and Wise visited Ipswich to meet with fans in 1973

Morcambe and Wise addressing the massive crowd waiting at the doors of Joe's DIY storeMorcambe and Wise addressing the massive crowd waiting at the doors of Joe's DIY store

1 comment

  I remember going to this opening as a 6 year old. I'm sure there was an Old English Sheepdog there too, representing a well known brand of Paint

    L S

    Wednesday, February 8, 2017

