The great Morecambe and Wise visit Ipswich in the 1970s
19:00 08 February 2017
Archant
The list of celebrities that have visited Ipswich over the decades is an extensive one, but today we are looking back to comedy duo Morecambe and Wise.
The pair - Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise - have had success on radio to television and even film, and pleased many fans when they spent a day meeting fans and signing autographs in Ipswich in 1973.
Morecambe and Wise visited Joe’s DIY store, which was based in the town’s Carr Street, and fans turned out in full force with the hopes of catching a glimpse of their comedy heroes.
In 2013 a blue plaque was unveiled in tribute to Eric and Ernie at Teddington Studios in west London - where much of their best work was produced - commemorating their career that lasted more than 40 years.
