The Swan at Long Melford spreads its wings with launch of new Duck Deli

From left, Phillipa Micklewright, Patricia Williams and Rebecca Lane at the new Duck Deli, launched at The Swan at Long Melford. Archant

An innovative west Suffolk pub has launched another new strand to its business with the opening of its own delicatessen.

The Swan at Long Melford has a history of groundbreaking ideas and its latest is to offer for sale some of the best products used within the dishes served in its restaurant, at its new “Duck Deli”.

Stuart Inns, which operates the Swan alongside the Hadleigh Ram and Lavenham Greyhound, all leased from Greene King, is owned by the Macmillan family – Andrew Macmillan, daughter Lorna Pissarro and sons Oliver and Iain Macmillan.

Lorna Pissarro, marketing director, said: “By making available food and drink from the same suppliers we use ourselves we feel we are giving people the chance to take home a little part of what they enjoy so much while at the pub.

“We are really excited by the potential for ‘Duck Deli’ which is full of foodie delights. For years customers have told us they want to try the delicious products we use in their own dishes.”

Clive Chesser, managing director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “The Long Melford Swan has an outstanding reputation locally and at Greene King we always look to support pubs who want to innovate.

“Duck Deli looks fantastic with an outstanding range of products on offer and this shows what can be achieved when a pub looks beyond the usual parameters and thinks about what would really excite customers.”

Duck Deli is one among several recent changes at the Swan which have also included the introduction of a garden dining room, three boutique bedrooms, and a new “chef’s pantry”, a dining experience positioned close to the kitchens so that the chefs can introduce the dishes as they are served.