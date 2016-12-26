Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Teapot Project hosts ‘pay as you feel’ Boxing Day lunch at Ipswich’s La Tour Cycle Café

16:40 26 December 2016

The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich.

The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich.

Archant

Everyone should be able to enjoy a meal with company at Christmas.

Comment
The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich. Pictured is John Moir and Mischa Pearson.The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich. Pictured is John Moir and Mischa Pearson.

This is what volunteers at The Teapot Project believe, and it’s why they organised a ‘pay as you feel’ Boxing Day lunch in Ipswich that was open to all.

Around 50 people attended the event at La Tour Cycle Café this afternoon, including families as well as homeless and isolated people.

Mischa Pearson, founder of The Teapot Project, said: “It’s a community thing but because it’s pay as you feel we do get quite a few of the most vulnerable of our community coming down.

“I think the most important thing is getting everyone together and also because we have teapots laying around people can throw in what they can and there’s none of that awkward till exchange.”

The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich. Pictured is Sam Browes.The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich. Pictured is Sam Browes.

Food on offer had either been donated, was surplus from supermarkets or was bought from money raised at a charitable music night at the Swan pub last week.

John Moir is a homeless man who is volunteering for the Teapot Project.

Today he was helping to wash the dishes while soaking up the festive atmosphere.

He said: “It’s great for the homeless and members of the public.”

The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich.The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich.

Founder of Suffolk Feminist Society Helen Taylor was also at the event.

She said: “This ticks loads of boxes, it’s helping the environment, it’s helping the homeless and it’s helping people who may be on their own at Christmas who can come down here and be with lots of other people instead of being on their own.”

Sam Browes is a chef for the Leeds branch of the Real Junk Food Project, to which The Teapot Project is affiliated.

Brought up in Suffolk, Mr Browes offered to volunteer at the lunch.

He said: “I feel like it’s always been the case that a stupid amount of food is wasted, but it does seem to be getting worse.

“We are destroying the planet with the amount of food that is grown and animals that are reared and not sold and wasted. It’s really pointless and futile if it doesn’t end up making its way into someone’s belly - our slogan is: ‘feed bellies, not bins’.”

The Boxing Day lunch almost didn’t happened after the ceiling of The Teapot Project’s temporary home in Upper Orwell Street collapsed three weeks ago due to a leak.

But Anna Matthews from La Tour stepped in last minute to save the day and offered her café to host the event.

The Teapot Project, a community interest company, has made links with local restaurants and supermarkets and intercepts food that would otherwise be thrown away.

It started out life as a café based in an Ipswich pub, feeding the hungry on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis.

But in May it was given three weeks’ notice to find a new space after the pub’s management announced new plans for the site.

The Co-op has offered Mischa a space in its Upper Orwell Street unit rent-free until May next year, and the Teapot team is currently bidding for cash in order to buy a permanent premises.

Mischa added: “I think the community needs places like La Tour and us that will open its doors to everyone and there’s no financial barrier.”

Keywords: Leeds

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Breaking News: A14 eastbound near Ipswich closed after reported crash involving lorry and pedestrian

10 minutes ago Jason Noble
Police were called to the scene of an accident.

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 in Ipswich has been closed after a serious crash reportedly involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

The Teapot Project hosts ‘pay as you feel’ Boxing Day lunch at Ipswich’s La Tour Cycle Café

16:40 Gemma Mitchell
The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich.

Everyone should be able to enjoy a meal with company at Christmas.

Find out where the Pigs Gone Wild sculptures are now

16:00 Gemma Mitchell
All the pigs at the Ta Ta Trotters exhibition at Ipswich Corn Exchange.

As merrymakers tuck into their piggys in blankets over Christmas, some families across the region have enjoyed the festive period with a different type of hog.

Coxswain captures picture of seal resting on his dingy on River Orwell at Pin Mill

16:53 Gemma Mitchell
A seal relaxing on a dingy at the River Orwell, Pin Mill. Credit: Jon Harvey, Coxswain, Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service

A plucky marine mammal has given its seal of approval to one dingy on the River Orwell.

Updated: Man and his dog rescued by Lifeboat from River Blyth at Southwold Harbour

16:13 Emma Brennan
The rescue took place in the River Blyth at Southwold. Photo: Archive

A man had to be rescued from freezing cold, fast flowing water by a lifeboat crew after he got in to difficulty trying to save the family dog when it fell into the River Blyth at Southwold Harbour.

Gallery: Swimmers celebrate warmest Boxing Day dip in two decades at Aldeburgh

17:15 Jason Noble
Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

Unseasonal Boxing Day sunshine greeted the Boxing Day swimmers at Aldeburgh this morning for one of the warmest charity dips in its 22 year history.

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

14:00 Gemma Mitchell
File picture of a funeral service.

Over the past three years Ipswich Borough Council has spent more than £60,000 on ‘paupers’ funerals’.

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

13:07 Staff Reporters
Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

For those stores that did open in Ipswich town centre today, there appeared to be a busy start to the Boxing Day sales.

Flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex coast

12:42
File picture of Felixstowe hit by the tidal floods. Credit: James Fletcher.

High tides are expected along the region’s coasts tonight due to a tidal surge.

Gallery: From local harvest to motorcycle display team’s - your iwitness pictures from July

12:11 Suffolk Picture Desk
Bowling action from the North Essex Cricket League Division 4 match between Great Braxted & Tiptree CC. By David Lamming.

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in July.

Most read

Parents celebrate ‘best Christmas ever’ as 11 babies are born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Kayleigh Noble and Josh Hender with baby Archie, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

George Michael's death has been announced tonight. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

File picture of a funeral service.

Flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex coast

File picture of Felixstowe hit by the tidal floods. Credit: James Fletcher.

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

Most commented

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

File picture of a funeral service.

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Fulham 0 – Portman Road atmosphere turns toxic as Blues out-fought and out-thought

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is on his knees after Chris Martin's free-kick puts Fulham 1-0 up at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Boo me, but get behind the players – Mick McCarthy’s message to Ipswich Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Mayor re-opens The Golf Hotel after makeover

Lt_Rt Kirsty McLaughlin GM,Roger Fern Local Mayor, Leanne Daines Dep GM, The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road has was re-opened by the major of Ipswich Roger Fern, after a major refurbishment by owners Greene King.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24