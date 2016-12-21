‘There are sure to be tears shed’ – Family’s first Christmas without Annie Hughes, taken by brain tumour at 29

Lily, David, Noah and Annie Hughes Archant

The family of a Suffolk woman, who triumphed over adversity before being struck down by an inoperable brain tumour, say her absence will be even more keenly felt over Christmas.

Annie Hughes Annie Hughes

For the first time, Annie Hughes will not be around to celebrate with her parents, siblings, husband and two young children. In March, the 29-year-old, from Framlingham, died eight months after being diagnosed.

The third of seven children, Annie grew up with speech and language difficulties, and balance issues caused by dyspraxia.

Parents Nick and Madeleine Dunham had detected she was not reaching developmental stages in line with other children early on.

After a year at local school, Annie attended charity-run schools around the country until she was 18.

Annie and David on their wedding day Annie and David on their wedding day

Mr Dunham said: “It was awful leaving her every Sunday evening until we were able to pick her up again on Friday afternoon, but there was no alternative.

“It was hugely comforting and inspiring, however, to find that far from being homesick or withdrawing into her shell, Annie thrived, making friends wherever she went, and leaving lasting impressions.”

Annie passed GCSEs in art, design and Technology, and English, and discovered an aptitude for running and swimming, as well as canoeing.

“She had grown into an independent, determined young lady with an unparalleled desire to better herself,” said her father.

Noah, Annie and Lily Hughes Noah, Annie and Lily Hughes

Annie secured a full-time job with chartered surveyors Clarke & Simpson and, in 2010, married David Hughes. Within a year, the couple had their first baby, Noah, followed a couple of years later by Lily.

Mr Dunham said: “It felt like Annie had triumphed over adversity and, like in the fairy tales, would ‘live happily ever after’.”

In March 2015, Annie developed a severe squint and was frequently falling over – symptoms suggestive of multiple sclerosis, until further tests confirmed a brain tumour.

“Annie’s absence will be even more keenly felt over the festive season and there are sure to be tears shed,” said Mr Dunham.

Forming the charity Annie’s Challenge, the Dunhams set a target to raise £85,000 to fund research.

Her mother, who believes Annie might still be alive if brain tumour research had been given as much funding as other cancers, said: “We must fight for change to bring hope to families in the future who face the news that a loved one has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.”

Brain Tumour Research chief executive, Sue Farrington Smith said fewer than 20% of patients survive beyond five years of diagnosis, compared with 86% of breast cancer and 51% of leukaemia patients.

Annie’s brother, Henry, and his friend Sam Crimp are currently walking 6,500 miles from London to Kathmandu to raise awareness and funds for brain tumour research.

Hoping to arrive in March, the pair are currently embarking on the first leg of their long trek along the length of India.

Henry said: “Over the years, I have actually spent a few Christmases away from the family, travelling. But there is something very different about this year. The first Christmas without Annie. It’s not just, ‘Annie can’t make it today’, but instead, the first of every Christmas to come without my darling sister. The idea is an awful one. How are we expected to get through the day? It just seems impossible. I can’t begin to imagine what it will be like at home. I wish I could be there with them, but wherever Sam and I are, we will be raising a glass to Annie.”

To date, the pair have raised £5,364 of their £10,000 target. Visit kathmandu-it.uk to follow their journey.