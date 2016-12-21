These are the nine worst festive songs you need to avoid this Christmas

Justin Bieber

There’s lots of great stuff about Christmas, but also some fairly cheesy bits we’d rather avoid.

Celebrity/comedy/gimmicky Christmas songs are probably up there with parts of the festive season we could do without. Whether it’s an actor trying to branch out or an actual singer just having a nightmare, there are some truly terrible examples out there.

Take a look at our list below and decide for yourself which is the worst of the bunch.

Eight Days of Christmas – Destiny’s Child

When you can’t even manage the traditional 12 days to sing about, something’s got to be wrong. Doesn’t it feel like Christmas? No, just no.

The Christmas Songs – David Hasselhoff

If you ever meet the Hoff, make sure to hassle him about this strange not-even-half-hearted attempt to combine Christmas songs. Everyone else in the video either appears to be confused or angry about it.

Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer – Elmo and Patsy

Even the title alone is enough to make you roll your eyes. Well worth missing.

Drummer Boy – Justin Bieber and Busta Rhymes

It almost starts off promisingly, but when Bieber’s involved you know it’s too good to last. Rapping and Christmas songs don’t seem to mix very well.

Spin Me A Christmas – Aqua

No one ever seems to talk about wanting Aqua to reform in the same way as they do S Club 7 or the Spice Girls. This probably has something to do with it.

Christmas Conga – Cyndi Lauper

“Bonga, bonga, bonga, do the Christmas Conga.” No thanks, Cyndi, I’d rather not.

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays – *NSYNC

When you’re forced to call on *NSYNC to save Christmas, as in this song’s video, you may as well knock it on the head and just look forward to Easter.

Come On Christmas – Dwight Yoakam

If you’re looking for a snappy, upbeat tune to get you into the festive spirit, this not for you. Or, indeed, anyone.

All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber

He’s done it again. Carey’s original is a Christmas classic, but this duet with Bieber is just weird (for obvious reasons when you see the video). I’m sure the irony of singing about not wanting much for Christmas while walking around a shopping centre indiscriminately stuffing anything and everything he wants into his trolley was completely lost on Bieber. Ain’t that Christmas spirit for you.