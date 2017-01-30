Thousands raised for Newmarket yard work rider Zoltan Domotor’s two young children after fatal cycling crash

Work rider Zoltan Domotor leading up Framley Garth at Newmarket racecourse. Picture by Michael R Smithson. Archant

The horseracing community in Newmarket is coming to terms with the tragic loss of “one of the nicest guys” in the business after Zoltan Domotor was killed last week.

Zoltan Domotor, a work rider at David Elsworth yard in Newmarket, who was killed while cycling on Barbara Stradbroke Avenue. Picture courtesy of Racing Welfare Zoltan Domotor, a work rider at David Elsworth yard in Newmarket, who was killed while cycling on Barbara Stradbroke Avenue. Picture courtesy of Racing Welfare

They have rallied round to raise thousands for the family of Zoltan, whose tragic death after he was hit by a BMW on Barbara Stradbrooke Avenue leaves his young children without their father.

Zoltan had been working for the trainer David Elsworth, in Cambridge Road, as a work rider for more than five years, but was tragically killed while cycling along the main road on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the BMW, a man aged 22 from Newmarket, was arrested before being bailed on Wednesday morning.

The charity Racing Welfare set up a JustGiving fundraising page to support Zoltan’s wife and two children on Friday afternoon, and in the space of a few days more than 100 people have donated a total of nearly £4,000 to help out.

Rachel Cawley, communications manager at Racing Welfare, said: “Its a truly tragic loss. With stable staff working in racing, they are not always at the forefront, but when things go wrong we try to help all the same and rally round.

“The support shows how much people care. I used to ride with Zoltan and he is one of the nicest guys to work with you could ever have.”

The money will all go to Zoltan’s family but it is not yet known what their needs are. Zoltan, who is from Hungary, has a daughter and a son who are both of primary school age.

Zoltan’s death came just days before another cyclist was struck by a lorry on Fordham Road (A142), near Newmarket, and suffered serious head injuries.

On Monday, January 30, police confirmed that the man, aged 25, died later while being treated in Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The two incidents prompted police to issue safety advice to both drivers and cyclists in a bid to reduce further tragic collisions.

A statement on the fundraising page, which stands at £3,777 as of Monday, January 30, says Zoltan was a family man who had a love of the horses he worked with.

It read: “Racing Welfare are raising funds for a restricted fund to support Zoltan’s partner and two young children who have tragically lost their father in a road traffic accident this week.

“Zoltan has been a member of staff at David Elsworth’s yard in Newmarket for over five years. He was a friendly person who got on well with his colleagues and loved the horses he worked with.”