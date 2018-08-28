Text message flood warnings for Three mobile customers in Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire

Water Lane in Debenham under 2.5 feet of flood water.

Mobile phone customers of Three network are to get a message today telling them that they have been registered for free flood warnings.

Users living in Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire can expect a text message between 10am and 4pm.

People who live in areas at high risk of flooding will receive an automated text message informing them that they have been signed up, with a link to let them know what they should do if they receive a flood warning and the option to opt out.

Once registered, people will receive a message to their mobile if a flood warning is issued for their area in the future.

Peta Denham, area flood risk manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Being registered for flood warnings can give people advance notice of flooding and some crucial time to prepare.

“If you get the text, it is because you live in an area at risk of flooding, so we would urge people to stay registered to the service and learn what to do if you receive a warning by viewing a free flood guide at https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/what-to-do-in-a-flood”

During the week the Environment Agency will be registering around 350,000 people across England on the Three mobile network to its flood warning service. The agency plans to add customers on Vodafone network in due course.

People who are not on the Three network can still receive free flood warnings – visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/plan-ahead-for-flooding to check if their home is at risk of flooding and sign up for free flood warnings.