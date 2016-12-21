Three bailed in Foundation Street alleged double stabbing investigation

Three people arrested today in connection with a double stabbing in Ipswich at the weekend which left two men seriously injured, have been bailed.

This morning Suffolk police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The pair, both from Ipswich, were quizzed by detectives but released on bail this evening to return on February 27.

It brings the total number of people arrested in connection to the incident to five.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 10pm on Sunday, December 18, to reports of two seriously injured men in Foundation Street.

Both were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

One man is currently described as being in a critical but stable condition. The other is in a stable condition.

A 24-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder late on Monday, 19 December, in connection with the incident and was held in custody.

he has since been bailed this evening until March 2.

Two men from Ipswich, one aged 48, the other 57, were arrested shortly after the incident and have been bailed to return to police on February 27.

Officers are very keen to hear from any members of the public who were in the vicinity of Blackfriars Court, Foundation Street, Lower Orwell Street or Rosemary Lane in Ipswich shortly before 10pm on Sunday, December 18.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 72333/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.