Three-car crash on A14 westbound at Orwell Bridge

01:01 12 February 2017

The Orwell Bridge (stock image). Picture: Gregg Brown

The Orwell Bridge (stock image). Picture: Gregg Brown

Highways engineers have been called to fix damage to a central reservation after three cars collided.

Comment

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge in the Nacton area, near Ipswich, around 11.30pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said no one was hurt as a result of the collision.

The smash involved a silver Mercedes-Benz, a silver Volkswagen Golf and a blue Renault Clio.

The central barrier between the two sides of the road sustained damage during the crash.

The police spokeswoman said highways engineers were en route to fix it.

Officers were still at the scene at 1am.

An ambulance was not needed, the police spokesman said.

The Orwell Bridge was opened to road traffic in 1982 and carries the A14 over the River Orwell just south of Ipswich.

For more breaking news and travel updates for Suffolk and north Essex, visit the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times websites.

Keywords: Renault Suffolk Constabulary Volkswagen

