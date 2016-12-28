Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three die on Suffolk’s roads in 24 hours

08:46 28 December 2016

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

A day of tragedy which saw three people killed on Suffolk roads in less than 24 hours has taken the total number of fatalities to 32 this year.

Comment
The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Emergency crews were first called to a single-vehicle crash in Thwaite Road in Thorndon, near Eye, at around 8.30am yesterday.

They found a green Peugeot 206 in a ditch and a woman in her 20s, who is believed to have been in the vehicle, was discovered nearby with serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said an air ambulance was called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that morning, at around 10.10am, emergency services received reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a Vauxhall Corsa on the B1061 in Great Bradley, near Newmarket.

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREIpswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The road was closed until late last night as police carried out an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Both accidents came less than 24 hours after a pedestrian was killed during a collision involving a lorry on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between Sproughton and Copdock.

The man, in his 40s and from the Felixstowe area, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics to revive him. The accident happened at around 5.50pm on Boxing Day.

Speaking that night, a police spokesman said the crash had happened on the carriageway itself.

A stretch of the road between junctions 54 and 55 was closed for several hours while medical staff and officers worked at the scene. It reopened at around 12.20am yesterday.

The spokesman added that the lorry driver did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

Last year, a total of 36 people were killed on Suffolk’s roads. The figure for this year now stands at 32.

The names of the three victims have not yet been released, as police work to inform and support their next of kin.

Investigations into all three accidents are ongoing.

Anybody who has any information about any of the incidents is asked to call police on 101.

Keywords: Peugeot

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich driver, 60, spared jail after being nearly four times drink-drive limit when crashing

11 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Inspector Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A 60-year-old who crashed his car while nearly four times the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for almost three years and given a suspended prison term.

Lee Child’s Make Me and Roald Dahl’s The BFG are most popular Suffolk library books in 2016

22 minutes ago Matt Stott
The most popular library books in Suffolk in 2016. L-R: Malcolm Knott, Sally Green, Alison Wheeler, James Powell and Lesley Clouting.

Crime and thriller novels proved to be the most popular borrowed library books in Suffolk this year.

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

31 minutes ago Terry Hunt
Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

After another woeful performance at Portman Road in the Boxing Day defeat to Fulham, Terry Hunt has written an open letter to club owner Marcus Evans, setting out his fears for his beloved Blues.

Updated: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in East Anglia – drivers urged to take care

06:26 Adam Howlett
The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog, warning of difficult driving conditions on the roads this morning.

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Yesterday, 21:57 Adam Howlett
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope AP Photo/Lucasfilm, Ltd. & TM

Screen star Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

Train delays due to urgent repairs to track between Ipswich and Needham Market

Yesterday, 21:18 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Railway Station

Rail passengers are facing delays this evening due to ‘urgent repairs’ to the track between Ipswich and Needham Market.

Renewed appeal to find missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess

Yesterday, 18:50 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing man Cameron Burgess from Colchester

Police have renewed their appeal to find missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess who has not been seen since Friday December 23.

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

Yesterday, 14:58 Matt Stott
The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Two women have died after separate road collisions in Suffolk this morning, police have confirmed.

Suffolk and north Essex hospital car parking charges net £4.9m in a year

Yesterday, 14:02 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Hospital car park.

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex charged patients, staff and visitors a combined total of nearly £5million in a year for parking, according to new figures.

Gallery: From Clacton air show to Highland cattle - your iwitness pictures from August

Yesterday, 12:22
A sea mist and low cloud put a stop to most flights on day one of the Clacton Air Show but not the Red Arrows. By Peter Cutts

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in August.

Most read

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton

Updated: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in East Anglia – drivers urged to take care

The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most commented

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24