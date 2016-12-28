Three die on Suffolk’s roads in 24 hours

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

A day of tragedy which saw three people killed on Suffolk roads in less than 24 hours has taken the total number of fatalities to 32 this year.

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye. The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Emergency crews were first called to a single-vehicle crash in Thwaite Road in Thorndon, near Eye, at around 8.30am yesterday.

They found a green Peugeot 206 in a ditch and a woman in her 20s, who is believed to have been in the vehicle, was discovered nearby with serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said an air ambulance was called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that morning, at around 10.10am, emergency services received reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a Vauxhall Corsa on the B1061 in Great Bradley, near Newmarket.

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The road was closed until late last night as police carried out an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Both accidents came less than 24 hours after a pedestrian was killed during a collision involving a lorry on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between Sproughton and Copdock.

The man, in his 40s and from the Felixstowe area, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics to revive him. The accident happened at around 5.50pm on Boxing Day.

Speaking that night, a police spokesman said the crash had happened on the carriageway itself.

A stretch of the road between junctions 54 and 55 was closed for several hours while medical staff and officers worked at the scene. It reopened at around 12.20am yesterday.

The spokesman added that the lorry driver did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

Last year, a total of 36 people were killed on Suffolk’s roads. The figure for this year now stands at 32.

The names of the three victims have not yet been released, as police work to inform and support their next of kin.

Investigations into all three accidents are ongoing.

Anybody who has any information about any of the incidents is asked to call police on 101.