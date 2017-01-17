Three potential Corrie McKeague witnesses identified from CCTV on night RAF Honington serviceman disappeared from Bury St Edmunds

Corrie McKeague Archant

Two potential witnesses remain unidentified out of the five new CCTV images released last week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV image released to help find Corrie McKeague CCTV image released to help find Corrie McKeague

Three people have been identified and work continues to trace two others after CCTV images were released on the Corrie McKeague enquiry last week.

Police are renewing appeals to trace the small number of people seen on CCTV on the morning of Corrie McKeague’s disappearance who have not yet been identified.

Following the new appeal on Friday several people got in touch with police, leading to the positive identification of the woman in ‘image 16’, the man in ‘image 4’ and the man in ‘image 1’ and information being provided that may help police identify the other two individuals that images were issued of.

All of the images were of individuals in Bury St Edmunds town centre between 3.15am and 5.20am, close to the time of the last confirmed sighting of Corrie at 3.25am on Saturday September 24.

CCTV image released to help find Corrie McKeague CCTV image released to help find Corrie McKeague

Following previous appeals the vast majority of those in the area sought from CCTV have been identified, traced and spoken to by police officers, but there remain a small number who have not yet been identified.

All of those featured in the CCTV images issued on Friday were potential witnesses who could have information that can assist.

Officers would like to thank all those who have called in or viewed images at the pod in Bury and given names, and this information continues to be followed up.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said; “Our extensive enquiries are ongoing with continuing CCTV analysis, searches and background work looking into all aspects of Corrie’s life.

“As part of our ongoing work to find him, the police team have trawled through over 1,000 hours of CCTV footage to search for any images of Corrie but also to identify all of those who were in the vicinity around the time of the last confirmed sighting to see if there’s anything they may be able to tell us that may help. It remains important that we identify everyone who was in the area of the ‘horseshoe’ in the early hours of Saturday 24 September, as someone could, unknowingly, hold a clue that can help us find Corrie.

“It should be stressed that these are just potential witnesses and it’s possible they may not be aware that they may be able to assist. We need to identify all those on the released images as we are trying to rule out all possibilities and therefore we do need to speak to you.”

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively you can use the non-emergency police number 101