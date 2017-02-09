Today sees the start of the 2017 campaign for votes for Suffolk County Council

What will the new county council make-up look like after May? Archant

For many of the councillors who gather in Endeavour House for today’s budget discussions this is THE meeting that they believe will set the tone for the next four years at Suffolk County Council.

The outcome of the meeting isn’t really in doubt.

The Conservatives may have lost their overall majority on the county council after losing seats in Haverhill and Hadleigh over the last few months, but it is extremely unlikely that all 38 opposition councillors will be able to agree on an alternative budget (or that they will all turn up).

So the Tory administration will be able to get through its 3% council tax rise (sorry, implementation of the social care surcharge) and after several hours of electioneering on all sides the council officers will be able to get on with what they’ve been planning to do for months.

Because while the council meeting is officially all about setting the budget, in fact the real reason this year is so the parties can get their acts together and prepare for May 4 when we’ll all go out to vote for new councillors.

Or about 40-50% of us will (less than that in many parts of the county). After all the voting over the last couple of years I’m not expecting a great turn-out this time around. Voter fatigue will be the big winner, I suspect.

And I’ve never known a time when there are so many nervous councillors and when so many of us (I’m including myself in this) really don’t have a clue what will happen!

The elections of 2016, well the Euro-referendum and US Presidential poll, showed that those of us who thought we understood politics could be totally wrong-footed.

Looking at national opinion polls, trends in recent by-elections, and the state of the national parties the logic would say this year’s county council elections should be easy to call.

Conventional wisdom suggests the Tories should do well, for a party in power in Westminster, Labour should hold what it has and could make one or two gains especially in the Waveney area (and possibly in Bury St Edmunds) without threatening to take power.

The LibDems should see something of a revival in their former heartlands (especially after winning Hadleigh back last year).

Greens and independents should do better than their party labels would suggest because of the personal vote they have built up.

And UKIP should struggle because they’ve won their big battle, seen their party torn apart by internal wrangling and seem more interested in slagging off Europe in the council chamber than in bringing together a coherent policy to run the council.

However, I’m not sure that analysis will be correct come May 4. In fact I’m not sure there will be any coherent message coming in from Suffolk in this year’s elections.

Over the last four years I’ve written several times that the UKIP group seem to be acting more like old-fashioned independents bringing their divisions’ individual concerns to the council chamber rather than forming a clear party line on every issue.

That could go down well with some voters – and after last year we should not ignore the “stuff ‘em all” sentiment that propelled many UKIP councillors to their seats in the first place.

I don’t think the LibDems will lose any seats and could regain one or two they lost four years ago as their casual voters are fired up by indignation after last year’s referendum result.

And then we come to Labour and the Tories. Certainly I would be surprised if the Tories did not end up as the single largest party – but they cannot count on forming a majority administration after the election unless there is a UKIP meltdown.

And would any other party be prepared to risk their own popularity by doing a deal with the Tories?

As for Labour, if they are unable to get an overall majority would they be prepared to work with the LibDems? Probably. The Greens and Independents? Possibly.

But if they need a coalition of all other parties to outvote the Tories can I see Labour working with UKIP? It doesn’t seem very likely – and would look like an incredibly cynical move from both parties just to get their hands on the levers of power.

All of which means that we could end up with an incredible mess in the days after May 4’s vote – or, of course, the electorate could surprise us again and give someone a thumping majority!