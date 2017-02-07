Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tons of rubbish still be discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

08:43 07 February 2017

Council litter pickers on the A14

Council litter pickers on the A14

Archant

High profile campaigns urging people to stop throwing litter out of car windows are not working it has been claimed.

Comment
A14 litter pile - one week's worthA14 litter pile - one week's worth

Despite major efforts to educate people about litter, it still takes the equivalent of two-and-a-half council staff five days a week just to keep on top of rubbish discarded along the verges of the A14 and A12.

Regardless of tougher penalties for fly tipping and littering, tons of rubbish is being discarded every month along the stretch between Bury St Edmunds and the Orwell Bridge on the A14, and from Copdock interchange to the Essex border on the A12.

Items found in recent months range from drinks bottles to two pianos which were abandoned in lay-bys on two separate occasions.

The rubbish is currently retrieved by council staff as part of a joint project between Babergh, Mid Suffolk and Ipswich Borough councils. According to Babergh and Mid Suffolk’s corporate manager for public realm, Peter Garrett, around £900,000 is spent on “street cleansing” every year throughout the two council areas alone.

Mr Garrett said: “Two point five full time equivalent staff spend every day of the week solely picking up litter on the A14 and A12 from Thurston to the Orwell Bridge, which is unbelievable given the amount of publicity this has received in recent months.

“Although there have been numerous campaigns, it is clear that the message is still not getting through that it is far from okay to wind down your car window and throw things out of it.

“It’s still a huge problem – the street cleansing bill in Babergh alone is around £450,000 per year with a similar figure for Mid Suffolk.”

He was speaking at a town council meeting in Sudbury where Babergh is looking to appoint a county funded community horticultural officer to co-ordinate efforts by volunteers to supplement the council’s clean up work in the town. Some councillors expressed concerns that the council should not be relying on volunteers. But Mr Garrett said : “We are never going to be in a position where we are abandoning our environmental responsibility but financial constraints mean that we need volunteers to supplement what we can offer.”

The post will be funded via the organisation ActivLives, which was established in Ipswich in 2006.

Keywords: Sudbury Ipswich Borough Ipswich Borough

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

39 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

An Ipswich Town fan awaiting trial over allegations arising from the Norwich City game has appeared in court after being found watching Town play Reading last Saturday.

Drink and drug-drivers from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds receive driving bans

09:01 Colin Adwent
Drink and drug-drivers caught by police

Two drink-drivers and a drug-driver have been banned from the road by Ipswich magistrates.

Tons of rubbish still be discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

08:43 Emma Brennan
Council litter pickers on the A14

High profile campaigns urging people to stop throwing litter out of car windows are not working it has been claimed.

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

08:25 Nicholas Carding
BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

A sharp rise in the number of mental health patients dying unexpectedly coincided with the responsible organisation cutting nearly a quarter of its inpatient beds.

‘Easily the creepiest thing I’ve seen all week’ - Ed Sheeran shares bizarre picture

07:57 Andrew Hirst
The image shared by Ed Sheeran over Instagram

Ed Sheeran has posted a bizarre picture of what appears to be a cake created in his image – with its nose bitten off.

Suffolk and Essex to see a ‘cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain’

07:31 Andrew Hirst
After a gloomy start, forecasters say the region could see brighter skies.A rain shower descends upon Aldeburgh beach.

Much of Suffolk and Essex will be waking up to a dull and dreary morning today - though forecasters are predicting improvements later in the day.

Martlesham auctioneer’s first event of the year brought in £460,000

08:31 Colin Adwent
Lockdales

Martlesham auctioneers Lockdales is celebrating a successful start to the year.

Review: Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games at Ipswich Regent, Monday, February 6

08:07 Gemma Mitchell
Lord of the Dance rehearsals before the opening night at Ipswich Regent.

Tap dancing robots, flamboyant costumes, daring aerobatics and a battle of good against evil – what is there not to enjoy?

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

06:00 Colin Adwent
Peter and Sylvia Stuart

The double murder trial of an Essex man accused of killing a Suffolk couple is due to begin at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Three arrested after police find ‘large number of cannabis plants’ in Thompson Drive, Rendlesham

48 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Cannabis plants (stock image)

Three people have been arrested after police reported finding cannabis plants at a property in east Suffolk.

Most read

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

113mph Felixstowe driver spared ban after telling court he was fleeing from ex-partner and her new boyfriend

Matthew Butcher was caught driving at 113mph. File picture.

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Brother of mental health patient feared he was ‘deteriorating into crisis’ days before he died

David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Arrest made in police investigation of six Pinewood burglaries in January

Residents in Pinewood are warned to keep their eyes peeled following a spate of burglaries.

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Tons of rubbish still be discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

Council litter pickers on the A14

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Brother of mental health patient feared he was ‘deteriorating into crisis’ days before he died

David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24