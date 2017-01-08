Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town Legends game to return to Bury St Edmunds with a twist

11:00 08 January 2017

The charity Ipswich Legends game last year.

The charity Ipswich Legends game last year.

An Ipswich Town-themed charity football match which has raised more than £10,000 is returning – but this time it will see legendary footballers go head-to-head against each other.

1 Comments

The Ipswich Town Legends game in Bury St Edmunds has given football fans the chance to grace the same pitch as Kieron Dyer, Titus Bramble, Matt Holland and Russell Osman in recent years with money raised supporting the ITFC Academy and West Suffolk Hospital’s Forget-Me-Not Dementia Campaign, run by My WiSH Charity.

The public have paid to play either against the legends or, for a lucky few, sharing the same dressing room as their heroes.

This year’s event, which will  be held on Sunday, April 23,  once again at Bury Town’s Ram Meadow, will now see half a dozen legends grace each team to ensure a competitive, as well as charitable, encounter.

Simon Milton, academy director  at Ipswich Town, said: “For the  2017 version, we wanted to do  something a bit different. So everyone will get a chance to share a  dressing room with a set of legends and fans will be given the opportunity to see some of Ipswich’s most famous old faces lock horns against each other.”

Once again football fans will be able to place a bid on playing in either team - with players guaranteed at least an hour of football during the match.

There will also be plenty of opportunity to talk and meet with the Legends, for players and supporters alike.

Sue Smith, fundraising manager for My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital, said: “With this new twist, we are looking forward to providing something a little different at an event which is always played in great spirits and has been a fantastic fundraiser.”

With a maximum of 22 spots available across the two teams, the places will be up for auction in February with full details to follow.

Anyone who would like to register their interest at this stage can email fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk

Keywords: West Suffolk Hospital Ipswich Town Bury Town

1 comment

  • I was watching an 1983 Ipswich Town FA cup game against Charlton on TV the other day !, what a pleasure to actually see proper football again !...really enjoyable !..

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    freedomf

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

70 new homes in Trimley St Martin will ‘add to High Road traffic problems’

Yesterday, 20:00
Trimley High Road

Villagers are calling for a study of the impact of increasing traffic on the road through their community with proposals for 70 more homes set to receive planning permission this week.

Car worker rescued after getting trapped under vehicle at Kirton

Yesterday, 16:29 Richard Cornwell

Firefighters rescued a person who had become trapped under a car this afternoon.

Updated: Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran could break records if new tracks stay top of the charts

Yesterday, 16:01 Emily Townsend
Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran looks set to claim number one – and two – in the official UK charts this week.

Updated: Ipswich great grandmother killed in Florida shooting ‘wasn’t meant to be there that day’

Yesterday, 14:53 Emily Townsend
Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

An 84-year-old woman gunned down as she prepared to go on a cruise was not meant to be at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, it has emerged.

Could we see the first snow of winter in Suffolk this week?

Yesterday, 14:01 Richard Cornwell

A cold snap is on the way this week – with an outside chance of some snow showers across Suffolk.

Emergency services on scene of two-car crash in Kesgrave

Yesterday, 11:11 Emily Townsend
The junction of Dobbs Lane and Foxhall Road. KESGRAVE ES 2 10 02

Two cars crashed in Kesgrave this morning.

Town Legends game to return to Bury St Edmunds with a twist

Yesterday, 11:00 Mariam Ghaemi
The charity Ipswich Legends game last year.

An Ipswich Town-themed charity football match which has raised more than £10,000 is returning – but this time it will see legendary footballers go head-to-head against each other.

Gallery: Review: Discover Kazakhstan - the home of garlic and apples

Yesterday, 10:30
The wooden Zenkov cathedral

Mike Pickup and his wife weren’t entirely sure where they were even going when they signed up to a trip to Kazakhstan - and even had to open the Atlas to check, as he reveals.

Lovable cats and dogs from the RSPCA looking for homes in Ipswich

Yesterday, 10:00 Sam Dawes
The RSPCA centre in Martlesham is appealing to animal lovers to consider adopting a new pet

The RSPCA are appealing for animal lovers to come forward and adopt some of the cute creatures they are looking to rehome.

Opinion: Have you signed up for Dry January? Why? asks Ellen Widdup

Yesterday, 08:00
Ellen's youngest son is starting early

I’ve never really understood the fanfare and sponsorship that goes alongside the annual attempts to abstain from booze, writes Ellen Widdup.

Most read

Could we see the first snow of winter in Suffolk this week?

Updated: Ipswich great grandmother killed in Florida shooting ‘wasn’t meant to be there that day’

Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

Police hunt road rage van driver who left Ipswich boy bloodied and battered

Police hunt road rage van driver

Emergency services on scene of two-car crash in Kesgrave

The junction of Dobbs Lane and Foxhall Road. KESGRAVE ES 2 10 02

New book promises ‘truth’ about Rendlesham UFO mystery from perspective of airbase commander

Col. Charles Halt (Retired) revisiting Rendlesham Forest last summer

Hero Ipswich paperboy Ollie Parker, 15, speaks out after rescuing man in Bramford Road

Newspaper boy, Ollie Parker, helped man who suffered a stroke in Rendlesham Road, Ipswich.

Most commented

Emergency services on scene of two-car crash in Kesgrave

The junction of Dobbs Lane and Foxhall Road. KESGRAVE ES 2 10 02

70 new homes in Trimley St Martin will ‘add to High Road traffic problems’

Trimley High Road

New book promises ‘truth’ about Rendlesham UFO mystery from perspective of airbase commander

Col. Charles Halt (Retired) revisiting Rendlesham Forest last summer
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24