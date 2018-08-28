Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

And they have accepted that they will not be able to move back to the Cornhill when work is finished – staying at their current location between Giles’ Circus and the Town Hall.

The future of the market had been unclear when work started but as the building progressed it emerged that the borough council’s preferred option was for it to remain in its present position with the food section in Queen Street.

This was backed up by more than 600 people who took part in our online survey – they said they would prefer the market to stay in its present position rather than return to the Cornhill by 60-40.

Food traders are particularly keen to stay where they are – they have built a regular clientele from workers in nearby offices to their stalls in Queen Street.

Jaime Robaldo-Sibona from The Latin Table Mediterranean food stall said: “We are very pleased with how things are going – especially on weekdays when we get a lot of people coming here from the offices around at lunchtime.

“There’s a real community here among the stallholders because people come here in quite big groups and they can go to whichever stall they fancy and then eat together. We see each other as co-workers rather than business rivals.”

Some traders in Princes Street are concerned about the possible impact of the Christmas Market on the Cornhill during the busiest time of the year.

Annette Harper from Harper’s Jewellery said: ““I’ve been on the market for eight years and the last few months have been quite challenging. There are a lot of people passing through here – but not stopping to look or buy.

“Now the work is coming to an end and people will be able to reach us from the market – but for a couple of weeks just before Christmas there will be a special market on the Cornhill.

“I can’t afford to have a stall there, but it feels as if they could end up taking a lot of our business. It is a bit of a worry.”

The work on the Cornhill is due to be completed by the end of this month – and while workers are preparing to lay the final paving they are also improving the steps and facades to the Town Hall and Old Post Office buildings.