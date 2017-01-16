Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Traffic chaos after temporary traffic lights in Norwich Road, Ipswich fail at rush hour

09:21 17 January 2017

Chaos on Norwich Road after the temporary traffic lights stopped working.

Chaos on Norwich Road after the temporary traffic lights stopped working.

Archant

Rush hour traffic heading along Norwich Road came to a standstill on Tuesday after temporary traffic lights stopped working.

12 Comments
Chaos on Norwich Road after the temporary traffic lights stopped working.Chaos on Norwich Road after the temporary traffic lights stopped working.

Motorists who use the road are facing a week of delays after a sewer collapsed on Monday. Engineers from Anglian Water moved in to start work – but were nowhere to be seen during Tuesday’s rush hour.

Neither were the traffic lights – they stopped working and although there were manual stop/go boards stacked at the side of the road there was no one to operate them.

Therefore while traffic was able to get out of town, nothing was able to drive towards central Ipswich – traffic was stationary from All Saints Road to beyond the Norwich Road bridge.

Delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Pic: Paul Geater.Delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Pic: Paul Geater.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We know how disruptive roadworks can be and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by an outage on the temporary traffic lights on Norwich Road, Ipswich.

“For the rest of the week a member of staff will arrive on site from 7am to make sure the traffic lights are in good working order.

“Anglian Water engineers are working to repair a collapsed sewer and to make sure our staff and customers are kept safe traffic lights have been put in place.

“We’ll be working on Norwich road for the rest of this week and hope to get things back to normal for the start of the new working week.”

On Monday night traffic heading out of town was at a virtual standstill on all routes in the area including Chevallier Street, Yarmouth Road and Valley Road.

And traffic on Norwich Road was at a standstill all the way to Civic Drive.

The heavy congestion on Monday was compounded this evening by two crashes reported to police.

Officers were first called to a report at 5.35pm that a Renault had crashed into a lamppost at the Springfield Lane junction.

The owner had left and locked the vehicle when police arrived, but it is not causing serious delays to traffic, police said.

At about 5.45pm, a cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Norwich Road nearby, but was not seriously injured.

Keywords: Renault

12 comments

  • Amsterdam 81 - would you not consider running for election in the upcoming local elections in May this year? Please! We need those ideas to be put into practice. I completely agree with imposing severe penalties in circumstances such as this, when there has been a clear failure by the contractor which has caused misery to everyone trying to make a simple commute home. You've got my vote.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    salmonman

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Suffolk county council highways department have told me that they have a good working relationship with the utilities and don't want to risk that by imposing fines. I think the utilities are taking advantage of this with the scheduling and quality of their work. A change of policy is required

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    A Smith

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Traffic Management operatives are usually in their van, absorbed into the screens of their laptops and mobile phones and so oblivious when their traffic lights fail. They also don't enjoy "manual working" of temporary lights as this requires them to move their arm out of the van window to press a button...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    DP

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Surely if traffic control is deemed necessary when road works are underway then the utility should be responsible that the lights or boards are working to the duration. If things fail and are not fixed within, say, 10 minutes then a fine should be imposed at a high level for each minute until the fault is fixed. Unless there is a severe penalty for such events then utilities will carry on not bothering. CCTV should also be required so the situation could be monitored. Clearly if works are an emergency 247 working should be invoked to ensure both any disruption was minimised and the emergency situation resolved asap.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    amsterdam81

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • They could work 24hrs a day rather than 9 to 5, they could work over the weekend, they could work only at night and open the road during the day they could care about the traffic Chaos but they don't and we are big business so Stuff you. Anglia Water working for you, ah no sorry that what we mean is Anglia Water working to provide its shoddy service as cheap as possible to make as much money for its shareholders as it can. if its an emergency then repair it 24hrs a day 7 days a week until fixed. Otherwise its not an emergency as I drive past an empty work site at 8:30am and 5:30pm after taking 40mins to get out of Town. Its not GOOD ENOUGH.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    The Ginge

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Am I missing something here? What's the "new trains are to be introduced on Greater Anglia's lines" picture got to do with anything????

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    David I

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Salmonman - There needs to be a yellow box and cameras installed at this junction. It has become a joke with cars queuing back across and blocking the junction. After a week, the amount in fines collected would see the costs paid for, and perhaps the selfish drivers would think again.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Partridge_Alan

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • I'm so glad I moved out of Dodge City, the road network was infuriating and I haven't seen anything since I moved that had made me think things have got better.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    trueblue

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Even better this morning. Temporary lights failed completely. Absolute chaos. If this is emergency works then Anglia Water should be working 24hrs a day to repair and clear. If they are not its not an emergency. So they should cover the hole which is 4 x 4 feet with a big metal bridging plate and reopen traffic and only work 9pm to 6am when the road is quite. It is unacceptable that these utilities open up big holes in the road and then walk away for a week, pop back when they can be bothered and fill it in, in about 5mins. Its about time our MP's got IBC the right to control the roads and start imposing limits on these out of control companies, in the last 2 yrs there can not have been a week without somewhere in Ipswich being dug up. It is unacceptable and unless Mr Gummer etal can do something about it, then maybe we should elect other representatives who will. The powers are their on statute they just need Central Government to give them to IBC to use like lots of other big Towns Cities or is it a case of poor old Ipswich lets not bother again ?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    The Ginge

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Salmon man I completely echo your sentiments and I am not demeaning your comment but Police on foot looking out for the Public, now that is stretching it......good luck getting home

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Joseph Marshall

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • The Renault accident was at 3.15pm not 5.35. So the car had been there sometime before anyone was informed.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ipswich Boy

    Monday, January 16, 2017

  • Yet another week of hell and misery for Ipswich town drivers. The entire section from Hadleigh Road through to Yarmouth Road tonight was virtual gridlock with selfish drivers deliberately running red lights and blocking junctions which stopped the flow of traffic. A simple 6 mile commute took an hour again tonight and it's likely to be that way all this week. I wonder what road works will be lined up for next week? There is something badly wrong when athletes can run a half marathon in the same amount of time it takes me to drive half that distance. Maybe we could have police monitoring the traffic lights at Yarmouth Rd and Hadleigh Rd junctions for the next 4 nights to help with the flow of traffic.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    salmonman

    Monday, January 16, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich to receive share of £60m school social mobility fund, Justine Greening to announce

00:01 Matt Stott
Stock image. Pic: David Davies/PA.

Ipswich will receive a share of a £60m school improvement scheme after being identified as a social mobility ‘coldspot’, the government is set to announce today.

Updated: Lorry crashes into electricity pole in Trimley St Mary

Yesterday, 22:54 Emily Townsend
Station Road in Trimley, close to where a lorry went into an electricity pole. Image: Peter Wiles

Paramedics, police and three fire engines are currently at the scene of a crash in Trimley St Mary.

Warning after 40% rise in Suffolk burglaries, with half of them in south Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:00 Colin Adwent
Burglary spike in December

A senior detective has warned residents to be vigilant after burglaries in Suffolk increased by 40% in December.

Gallery: Days Gone By - The Ipswich pubs we’ve known, loved and lost

Yesterday, 18:54
The Blooming Fuchsia at the junction of Fuchsia Lane and Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in the 1980s - Photo by Albert Gonzalez

Dozens of public houses have closed in Ipswich in recent years. The pace of losses has now slowed and many community pubs are run by volunteers.  This week David Kindred looks back at the two in particular - The Old Bell, which stood at the junction of Stoke Street, Vernon Street and Bell Lane, and Blooming Fuchsia in Foxhall Road.

Villagers at scene of long-running armed police stand-off in Crowfield say ‘it’s been nice and quiet’

Yesterday, 19:31 Andrew Hirst
Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

With the sun setting on the sleepy village of Crowfield this afternoon, you would hardly have known it was 18 hours in to an armed police stand-off.

Plan for walkway from Ipswich’s Wherstead Road to Bourne Park after petition

Yesterday, 19:14 Gemma Mitchell
Drivers park on the grass verge at the Wherstead Road entrance to Bourne Park.

A new walkway could be built from a busy road to an Ipswich park after campaigners called form greater safety measures.

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 18-hour stand-off

Yesterday, 19:09 Adam Howlett and Emily Townsend
The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

A quiet Suffolk village is in lockdown this afternoon as a police stand-off which began at 11.15pm yesterday continues.

Gallery: Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble! Did you see PJ & Duncan at The Regent in 1996?

Yesterday, 18:30
Let us know if you saw PJ & Duncan on tour in the 90s

Back before they were presenting I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and The Brit Awards, Ant and Dec took the UK by storm with their pop duo act, PJ & Duncan.

Singer KT Tunstall to headline Jimmy’s Farm festival coming to Suffolk in July

Yesterday, 17:44 Emily Townsend
KT Tunstall on the main stage at Latitude

Music lovers heading to Jimmy’s Festival at his farm in Wherstead this summer are in for a treat – festival favourite KT Tunstall has been booked as a headliner.

Older people missing out on over £1million of unclaimed benefits in Suffolk

Yesterday, 17:43 Emily Townsend
From left to right: Nicky Willshire (Citizen’s Advice), Mandy Abdel-Aziz, Tim Holder (Suffolk Community Foundation) Teresa Howarth, Sue Hall (Warm Homes Healthy People)

Vulnerable older people in Suffolk are missing out on a million pounds worth of benefits they did not know they could claim.

Most read

Updated: Lorry crashes into electricity pole in Trimley St Mary

Station Road in Trimley, close to where a lorry went into an electricity pole. Image: Peter Wiles

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 18-hour stand-off

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ and short of answers after FA Cup defeat at Lincoln

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank

Match report: Lincoln City 1 Ipswich Town 0 – Embarrassing FA Cup defeat for lifeless Blues

The Town players come off the pitch after the defeat at Sincil Bank

Ipswich benefit cheat admits falsely claiming more than £7,000

Benefit cheat fined

Gallery: Days Gone By - The Ipswich pubs we’ve known, loved and lost

The Blooming Fuchsia at the junction of Fuchsia Lane and Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in the 1980s - Photo by Albert Gonzalez

Most commented

Match report: Lincoln City 1 Ipswich Town 0 – Embarrassing FA Cup defeat for lifeless Blues

The Town players come off the pitch after the defeat at Sincil Bank
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24