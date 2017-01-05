Traffic delays as police stop car on A14 near Ipswich

There are delays on the A14 eastbound on the outskirts of Ipswich after a lane was closed as police stopped a vehicle.

Motorists will find congestion on the A14 from the Whitehouse junction (j53) towards Claydon as a result of the incident, which happened at around 5.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said two people had been arrested at the scene.

“A vehicle was stopped and two occupants detained,” she said. The lane has since reopened.