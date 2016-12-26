Train break-downs hit Great Eastern route – but reliability improves significantly

Greater Anglia's Intercity trains are the most reliable on the network. Archant

Trains broke down on the main line between East Anglia and London on average every other day over the last year.

How the responsibility for problems breaks down.

But the reliability improved significantly – and there were twice as many delays caused by track problems as there were train breakdowns.

In the 12 months until early December there were 181 train breakdowns on the Great Eastern Main Line – the route between London and Norwich through Ipswich and Colchester.

These were not all InterCity trains – and the GEML carries 516 Greater Anglia trains a day.

A spokeswoman for the company said its fast trains were currently the most reliable Intercity trains on the network, travelling on average 46,000 miles between technical incidents.

The Class 321 electric units, which are used widely on the Great Eastern Main Line, are the third most reliable older generation electric multiple units and improving.

They average 28,440 miles between technical incidents, although in the month from September to October this improved to 43,205 miles.

Last week Greater Anglia showed off the first of an updated version of this train at Ipswich station – as well as having improved electrical equipment the facilities for passengers have been upgraded.

While Greater Anglia was responsible for just under 30% of the problems on the line, Network Rail issues led to 62% of the delays.

Of this almost half the delays (30%) were caused by infrastructure issues – problems with the track, signalling or overhead wires.

Network Rail said 13% of delays were caused by “operational issues” – trains being held at signals, trains travelling behind slower services – and 19% were caused by “external” factors including bad weather and incidents on the track.

A total of 4% of the problems on East Anglia’s lines were caused by problems with other passenger operators (Thameslink and East Midlands trains operate in the west of the region) while 5% were caused by freight trains.

The spokeswoman said: “We are spending £5 million on making our trains more reliable and to increase the number of miles that they can travel before developing a fault.

“Our trains are among the most reliable in the country when compared with trains of a similar age and category run by other operators, but we are always trying to improve them further.

“We apologise to customers for delays and inconvenience as a result of our trains developing faults.”

Ipswich MP Ben Gummer said the figures showed how important it was to improve reliability – and was looking forward to further improvements.

He said: “I am hoping things will improve even more the new trains arrive (from 2019) but it really shows how important it is for Network Rail to step up and do major work to make its track more reliable as well.”