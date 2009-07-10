Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Train delays due to urgent repairs to track between Ipswich and Needham Market

21:18 27 December 2016

Ipswich Railway Station

Ipswich Railway Station

Archant

Rail passengers are facing delays this evening due to ‘urgent repairs’ to the track between Ipswich and Needham Market.

Comment

Greater Anglia say train services running between the two stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised with disruption expected until the end of the day.

The 6.20pm train between Ipswich and Cambridge was the first to be affected by the problem which is also affecting services from Witham to Norwich and Ipswich to Peterborough.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “Network Rail track engineers are at the location of the faulty track and are assessing the situation.

“A temporary repair will be made to allow trains to run towards Stowmarket and the estimate for this work to be completed is about 9.15pm.

“Arrangements are now in place to allow trains to run over the London bound line, in both directions, between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

“The 9.17pm from Ipswich to Cambridge and the 10.44pm Cambridge to Ipswich will run but are subject to delay.”

The rail firm are currently trying to arrange rail replacement buses between Ipswich and Norwich.

Passengers from London may travel via Cambridge to Norwich but the last train from London Liverpool Street to Cambridge with a connection to Norwich is 9.38pm.

It arrives at Cambridge at 10.51pm with the Cambridge to Norwich service leaving at 10.55pm.

Changes to specific train lines can be seen here.

Keywords: Peterborough Cambridge Ipswich Norwich London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Train delays due to urgent repairs to track between Ipswich and Needham Market

21:18 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Railway Station

Rail passengers are facing delays this evening due to ‘urgent repairs’ to the track between Ipswich and Needham Market.

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

21:57 Adam Howlett
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope AP Photo/Lucasfilm, Ltd. & TM

Screen star Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

Renewed appeal to find missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess

18:50 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing man Cameron Burgess from Colchester

Police have renewed their appeal to find missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess who has not been seen since Friday December 23.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog

17:38 Adam Howlett
The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog, warning of difficult driving conditions on the roads tomorrow morning.

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

14:58 Matt Stott
The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Two women have died after separate road collisions in Suffolk this morning, police have confirmed.

Suffolk and north Essex hospital car parking charges net £4.9m in a year

14:02 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Hospital car park.

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex charged patients, staff and visitors a combined total of nearly £5million in a year for parking, according to new figures.

Gallery: From Clacton air show to Highland cattle - your iwitness pictures from August

12:22
A sea mist and low cloud put a stop to most flights on day one of the Clacton Air Show but not the Red Arrows. By Peter Cutts

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in August.

Sizewell A staff take a Christmas dip for charity

12:10
Walking down to the sea as Sizewell A staff prepare to take on the cold in their pre-Christmas charity dip in 1991

Another Christmas charity dip, but this time, maybe the power plant next door warmed up the water slightly?

Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

12:00 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A shoplifter who attempted to wheel a trolley full of groceries worth nearly £600 out of an Ipswich supermarket without paying has been freed after spending two days in custody.

Updated: Burglar steals milk and money and sets fire to kitchen of Felixstowe bungalow

10:20 Matt Stott
A police forensics van at the scene the morning after the burglary and fire incident on Boxing Day night in Grange Road, Felixstowe. Pic: Matt Stott.

A burglar who stole milk and money from a Felixstowe bungalow started a small fire in the kitchen before fleeing the scene on Boxing Day night.

Most read

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Pedestrian died in collision with lorry on A14 near Ipswich

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton

Sobbing Ipswich burglar branded vile by victim as he is jailed for 12 months

Ipswich Crown Court

Most commented

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Fulham 2 – Portman Road atmosphere turns toxic as Blues out-fought and out-thought

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is on his knees after Chris Martin's free-kick puts Fulham 1-0 up at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Pedestrian died in collision with lorry on A14 near Ipswich

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits it will be tough to win back disgruntled supporters after a comprehensive 2-0 home defeat to Fulham

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy looks deflated after a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died aged 95

File photo dated 10/07/2009 of Liz Smith with her MBE for services to drama as the Royle Family actress has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24