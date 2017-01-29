Travellers leave Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich

The travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich earlier in the week before leaving today. Credit: Stuart Reeder. Archant

Six caravans which pitched up in the car park of an Ipswich sports centre have moved, officials have confirmed.

A group of travellers set up camp at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Brazier’s Wood Road during the week.

They were understood to have moved on to the land on Tuesday afternoon.

Ipswich Borough Council, which runs the leisure centre, confirmed earlier in the week that it was aware of the situation and was working to move the community on.

Officials at the authority said they were “taking all the necessary and normal steps, along with our partners, to secure possession of the site.”

Today, a spokesman has confirmed that all six caravans, along with their associated vehicles, had left the site at around 12.30pm today. He said they left the car park area on their own accord.

The sports centre features a gym, tennis and netball courts, football pitches and a crèche.