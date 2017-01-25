Travellers move onto car park at Ipswich’s Gainsborough Sports Centre

Travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich. Credit: Stuart Reeder. Archant

Six caravans have pitched up in the car park of an Ipswich sports centre.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A group of travellers have set-up camp at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Brazier’s Wood Road.

They are understood to have moved onto the land this afternoon.

Ipswich Borough Council, which runs the leisure centre, is aware of the situation and is working to move the community on.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “We are aware of the travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre and are taking all the necessary and normal steps, along with our partners, to secure possession of the site.”

There are six caravans at the site, the council spokesman said, along with associated vehicles.

A reader has sent the Ipswich Star a picture of the caravans, which he said he took at 4pm today.

The sports centre features a Profiles gym, tennis, squash and netball courts, football pitches, a cycling studio and a crèche.