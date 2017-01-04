Travelling community bid farewell to alleged Ipswich murder victim Barry Street in Sudbury

Police at the West meadows site in Ipswich following the incident Archant

The funeral for a man allegedly killed at a travellers’ site in Ipswich was held this afternoon.

Barry Street died, 32, last month after an incident at West Meadows.

The procession travelled from Ipswich to Sudbury, where a service took place at lunchtime at St Gregory’s Church before a burial at the Newton Road cemetery.

Suffolk police made arrangements with Sudbury Town Council to minimise any traffic issues as around 500 people were expected to attend. Earlier, they asked drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.

Police were called just after 1.15pm on Thursday, December 8 to reports of a man in his 30s having collapsed at the entrance to West Meadows travellers’ site after he was allegedly stabbed.

Another call was then received just after 1.30pm, reporting a second man, in his late teens, had been brought to Ipswich Hospital in a car with suspected stab wounds. Both men received treatment for their injuries, but later died.

The pair were formally identified as Barry Street and 18-year-old Nathan Oakley.

Shortly after 1.30pm on the day of the incident, police conducting enquiries at West Meadows detained a teenage boy nearby, in the area of Paper Mill Lane, Bramford. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into custody at youth detention accommodation, and is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court next week for a plea hearing.