Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

06:00 07 February 2017

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

The double murder trial of an Essex man accused of killing a Suffolk couple is due to begin at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Ali Qazimaj, 44, formerly of Grays, is charged with the murders of 75-year-old Peter Stuart and his wife Sylvia, 69, of Weybread, near Diss.

Mr Stuart’s body was found in woodland near the couple’s home at approximately 7pm on June 3 last year.

Police officers had gone to the property after being called by the Stuarts’ daughter Christy Paxman earlier in the day to report them as missing.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Stuart died of multiple stab wounds.

Despite extensive searches in Suffolk and Essex in particular, Mrs Stuart’s body has never been found.

Qazimaj was charged with the couple’s murders in July last year and is currently remanded in custody.

His trial is scheduled to begin today with the Honourable Mr Justice Stuart-Smith presiding.

The case is due to run for four weeks.

To follow proceedings Qazimaj will have the services of an Albanian interpreter.

Woodbridge police station to be converted into 14 apartments

12 minutes ago Tom Potter
Derelect Woodbridge police station

Developers have won permission to convert an empty Suffolk police station into new homes at the third time of asking.

Taller buildings and homes near train stations. Eight of the government’s key housing plans

13 minutes ago Annabelle Dickson
The key points of the housing white paper which will be published today Yui Mok/PA Wire

The government unveils its plans for housing today in a white paper - an official government plan. Here are eight ways they are going to try to help with the housing crisis.

Brother of mental health patient feared he was ‘deteriorating into crisis’ days before he died

24 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

The brother of a mentally-ill Suffolk man feared his sibling was “about to deteriorate into a crisis” in the days before his death, an inquest heard.

Filling up with fuel? Check out cheapest petrol and diesel prices in the Ipswich area

49 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Stock image of petrol pump. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Drivers looking to fill up with fuel in the Ipswich area will pay an average of 120.2p for a litre of unleaded petrol or 122.8p for diesel.

Britain’s tallest teenager Brandon Marshall, from Suffolk, is 6ft 11in - and still growing

13 minutes ago Richard Goss
Brandon Marshall, from Bury St Edmunds, who is Britain’s tallest teenager at 6ft 11in – aged just 15 Photo: EastNews

Britain’s tallest teenager who lives in Suffolk is planning to reach new heights when he leaves school - and become a pro basketball player with a top US team.

Opinion: There is storm brewing over Government funding for schools

05:52 Clare Flintoff
A library photo of children being taught in primary school. Schools face losing funding in the future, it is warned. Photo: jupiterimages

Storm clouds are gathering over government funding for schools, writes Ipswich headteacher Clare Flintoff.

Tangerine ball raises £2,750 for Suffolk 4YP

Yesterday, 23:36 Jason Noble
Youngsters from the tangerine ball presenting the cheque of funds raised to Suffolk Young People's Health Project

A group of more than 150 students from years nine to 11 across Suffolk and Essex have raised £2,750 for Suffolk Young People’s Health Project (4YP).

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

Yesterday, 22:38 Nicholas Carding
Picture posed by models. A rise in mental health patients dying unexpectedly has prompted scrutiny of the region's mental health trust. Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A sharp rise in the number of mental health patients dying unexpectedly coincided with the responsible organisation cutting nearly a quarter of its inpatient beds.

Great Bealings neighbourhood plan to go to referendum on Thursday

Yesterday, 22:31 Jason Noble
A neighbourhood plan has been drawn up for Great Bealings

A referendum for members of the community in Great Bealings to vote on a new neighbourhood plan takes place this week.

